North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will on Wednesday address the inaugural North West Technology Week and Digital Transformation Summit in Hartbeespoort, as the province advances its digital transformation agenda.

The summit, which will be preceded by a two-day Provincial Government Information Technology Officers (GITO) Council Annual General Meeting, is hosted in partnership with Netcampus Group, a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training company.

Held under the theme: "Empowering Communities; Enabling Growth; Building a Digital Future", the summit follows the approval and implementation of the North West Digital Transformation Strategy.

The strategy has laid the foundation for the modernisation of government ICT platforms, the implementation of SmartGov, migration to cloud-based services and strengthened ICT governance.

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The gathering will bring together members of the Provincial GITO Council, comprising ICT specialists from provincial departments, municipalities and State-owned entities, alongside academics, industry experts, innovators and investors.

Representatives from other provinces, including Gauteng and the Western Cape, are also expected to participate.

"The summit is set to provide a platform to explore emerging digital transformation opportunities, share practical insights and foster strategic partnerships that will advance the province's digital transformation agenda," the provincial government said in a statement.

Members of the Executive Council, heads of provincial departments, the chief executive officers of Microsoft and Netcampus Group, as well as representatives from the National Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, are also expected to attend the summit.