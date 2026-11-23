Addis Ababa — As the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) gets underway in Addis Ababa, Africa is pushing for a fundamental transformation of its health sector, moving away from dependency and vulnerability toward greater ownership, self-reliance and resilience.

The continental conference is being held under the theme: "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience."

Heads of State and Government, senior officials, public health experts and other distinguished participants have gathered in the Ethiopian capital to advance a shared vision for the continent's health future.

As Africa's diplomatic capital, Addis Ababa is once again at the center of continental efforts to shape Africa's future, providing a high-level platform for discussions on health security, sovereignty and the transformation of the continent's public health sector.

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The conference theme highlights the importance of moving beyond health dependency and vulnerability toward greater African ownership, stronger institutional capacity and sustainable health systems capable of responding to the continent's public health challenges.

The gathering reflects a shared continental ambition to ensure that African countries take greater responsibility for setting their health priorities, mobilizing resources, developing local capacity and building resilient systems to protect their populations.

It also places renewed emphasis on the need for African-led solutions, stronger regional cooperation and greater investment in the continent's public health infrastructure, ENA learned.

The Fifth CPHIA thus puts Africa's health sovereignty and self-reliance at the forefront of the continental public health agenda, reinforcing the aspiration to move from dependence on external support toward greater capacity to shape and safeguard its own health future.

By hosting the landmark gathering, Addis Ababa, the Land of Origins and Africa's diplomatic capital, once again provides a meeting point for continental leadership and international partners to advance a shared vision for a healthier, more resilient and self-reliant Africa.