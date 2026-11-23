Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with African leaders and a senior United Arab Emirates official on the sidelines of the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026), exploring avenues to deepen diplomatic relations, expand economic cooperation and advance shared regional and continental priorities.

The Prime Minister held separate discussions with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, Burundi's President and African Union Chairperson Évariste Ndayishimiye, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, and Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo.

In his meeting with President Julius Maada Bio, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, reflecting their shared interest in deepening engagement between Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

Prime Minister Abiy also met with Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye, building on the momentum of their recent engagements.

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The Premier noted that the discussions provided an opportunity to revisit shared priorities, broaden bilateral cooperation and advance common regional and continental agendas.

In talks with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the two sides reaffirmed the longstanding relations between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates and explored ways to deepen their partnership through practical cooperation and tangible outcomes.

The Prime Minister also held discussions with Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo, focusing on translating the historic ties between Ethiopia and Uganda into stronger bilateral cooperation and shared progress across the region.

The engagements underscore the importance of sustained high-level diplomatic dialogue in strengthening Ethiopia's partnerships across Africa and beyond, while creating opportunities to advance common interests in bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The meetings took place during CPHIA 2026, Africa CDC's flagship public health gathering, which is being held in Addis Ababa from November 23 to 27, co-hosted by the Government of Ethiopia and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Held under the theme: "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience," the conference brings together African leaders, policymakers, scientists, health professionals and development partners to promote African-led solutions, strengthen health systems and advance the continent's capacity to address public health challenges.