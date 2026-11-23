President Museveni has warned smugglers and counterfeiters that government will deal firmly with them, saying illicit goods are undermining legitimate factories and threatening Uganda's domestic manufacturing sector.

At the same time, Museveni has challenged Ugandan manufacturers to improve the quality of their products, arguing that consumers will not buy locally made goods simply out of patriotism but because they meet the required standards.

"Nobody buys a product because it is patriotic. They buy it because it is good. Make it quality," Museveni said.

He was speaking through Vice-President Jessica Alupo at the launch of the Second National Standardisation Strategy (NSS II) 2025/26-2029/30 at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Monday.

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"The State will deal firmly with the smugglers and counterfeiters, because illicit goods kill honest factories," he added.

The President said the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU) campaign should translate into deliberate support for local manufacturers, including through public procurement.

"Buy Uganda, Build Uganda must mean something, and public procurement must favour the Ugandan manufacturers," he said.

The remarks come as government seeks to strengthen the quality of locally manufactured products and expand their access to regional and international markets through a five-year Shs115.7 billion standardisation programme.

The strategy targets the development of 4,205 new standards and the systematic review of existing Uganda Standards to improve product quality, production efficiency, safety and competitiveness.

Of the proposed new standards, 1,649 will support the government's Ten-fold Growth Strategy, while 2,732 existing standards under the Approved Technical Measures for Standards are due for systematic review.

The strategy prioritises agro-industrialisation, mineral-based industrialisation, including oil and gas, tourism, and science, technology and innovation.

Government is positioning standardisation as a key pillar of its ambition to grow the economy to $500 billion by 2040, arguing that improved quality and production systems are essential to increasing value addition, exports and industrial competitiveness.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Sanjay Tanna, said the strategy would help Ugandan businesses meet the quality requirements of the markets they seek to serve.

He said the ambition to transform Uganda into a productive, industrialised and export-oriented economy required manufacturers to embed quality in their production processes.

"The Ten-fold Growth Strategy is about transforming Uganda into a productive, industrialised and export-oriented economy. This requires that our products and services meet the quality requirements of the markets we intend to serve," Tanna said.

He said the strategy would strengthen industries, support value addition and enable Ugandan businesses to compete both locally and internationally.

It also seeks to align Uganda's standards with regional and international requirements developed by bodies including the East African Community, African Organization for Standardization, International Organization for Standardization, International Electrotechnical Commission and Codex Alimentarius Commission.

The harmonisation is intended to support Uganda's commitments under the East African Community Common Market Protocol, the African Continental Free Trade Area and World Trade Organization agreements, while reducing technical barriers to trade.

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Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Executive Director James Kasigwa said implementation would require the participation of government, manufacturers, micro, small and medium enterprises, and consumers.

He said the standards should respond to the needs of the economy by helping businesses improve productivity, add value and meet local and international market requirements.

The second strategy builds on the first National Standardisation Strategy, which proposed 2,048 priority standards and recorded a 65 per cent implementation rate.

UNBS is expected to work with government and private-sector stakeholders through standards development, product certification, laboratory testing, metrology, import inspection and market surveillance to implement the programme.