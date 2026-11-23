Tributes have continued to pour in following the death of Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) Director General Dr Nelson Musoba, with government institutions, HIV advocacy organisations and international health partners remembering him for his contribution to the fight against HIV and AIDS.

The tributes have highlighted his commitment to strengthening national ownership of Uganda's HIV response, improving coordination among stakeholders and keeping the fight against the epidemic on the country's development agenda.

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima described Musoba's death as a tremendous loss to Uganda's public health community and those who had the privilege of working with him.

In a statement, Byanyima said he had demonstrated an unwavering commitment to strengthening Uganda's HIV response and ensuring it remained a national development priority.

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She particularly recognised his role in championing national ownership of the response and fostering stronger partnerships involving government, development partners, civil society and affected communities.

UNAIDS Uganda also mourned him, describing him as a dedicated public health leader, valued partner and tireless advocate in the country's response to HIV and AIDS.

At the Uganda AIDS Commission, the institution he led, the Board and management announced his passing and paid tribute to their Director General.

Dr Vincent Bagambe, the Commission's Director of Planning, Policy and Strategic Information, described his death as a devastating loss, saying he had provided strategic leadership and direction to the institution.

"He was a people person. He was technically skilled. He knew what to do. He was a good team leader for us," Bagambe said.

The AIDS Information Centre-Uganda (AIC), an organisation involved in HIV prevention, care and treatment, also expressed sadness over his death.

In a message shared on its social media platforms, AIC extended condolences to his family, colleagues at the Commission and the wider HIV response fraternity, noting that his contribution to the country's HIV response would be remembered.

The National Forum of People Living with HIV Networks in Uganda also joined those mourning Musoba, saying his contribution to the national response would not be forgotten.

Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda, who announced his death, described it as a major loss to the country, particularly as Uganda prepares to commemorate World AIDS Day on December 1.

Musoba died on Sunday, November 22, at 5:45am at Medipal Hospital in Kampala, where he had been receiving treatment for cancer-related complications, according to Babalanda.

His death comes as Uganda continues efforts to achieve the global target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, amid persistent challenges involving new infections, prevention, access to treatment and sustainable financing.

Burial programme

Meanwhile, the government has released a burial programme indicating that Musoba will be laid to rest on Friday, November 27, in Mbale District.

The programme, announced by Babalanda, indicates that funeral activities will begin on Tuesday, November 24, with a vigil at the Musoba family residence at Plot 281, Kira-Nsasa, in Wakiso District.

A funeral service will follow on Wednesday, November 25, at St Luke's Church of Uganda in Ntinda, Kampala, starting at 11:00am. The body will thereafter be transported to Mbale ahead of the burial.

On Friday, November 27, a funeral service will be held at 10:00am, followed by burial at Bukhmeka I Village, Bumbobi Parish, Bumbobi Sub-county, Bungokho Central County, Mbale District.

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A career in public health

Musoba joined the Uganda AIDS Commission in 2014 as Director of Planning and Strategic Information.

He was appointed Acting Director General in March 2017 and confirmed in the position in February 2018. He was reappointed in January 2024.

Before joining the Commission, he served as a Senior Health Planner at the Ministry of Health, where he worked on programmes supporting the implementation and monitoring of Uganda's HIV response.

His career placed him at the centre of efforts to coordinate government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations and communities in addressing the epidemic.

As the tributes continue to emerge, the messages from colleagues and partners point to the institutional relationships and national commitment that defined much of his work -- a legacy whose importance remains evident as Uganda pursues its 2030 AIDS target.