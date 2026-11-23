Khartoum, (SUNA) - Minister of Health Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim met on Sunday with a high-level delegation from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), accompanied by the Director of IGAD's Office in Sudan, as part of the organisation's resumption of operations in Sudan following the reopening of its office in Khartoum.

The meeting discussed the resumption of health activities and projects in Sudan, which had been launched on a large scale before the war, foremost among them the IGAD Regional Health Emergency Centre, which is headquartered in Sudan.

The Minister affirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to the return of the regional centre and stressed the need to restore it and resume its operations at the regional level.

The meeting also addressed other health activities, particularly border health with neighbouring countries, the need to strengthen health systems along the borders, support emergency response and combat epidemics, in addition to expanding Sudan's opportunities for training and regional participation among IGAD member states.