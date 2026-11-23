Published: November 23, 2026

The COP31 in Türkiye closed without an overarching climate deal after almost 200 countries could not agree on a consensus after two days of extended talks. The European Union, UK, Panama and others rejected the proposed Antalya Pact, which was marred by deep divisions on fossil fuels, climate finance and the 1.5C warming threshold. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed disappointment, and climate advocates denounced the failure to secure a clear commitment to move away from fossil fuels and to boost adaptation funding for vulnerable countries. The result leaves major questions unresolved on climate finance, energy transitions and support for communities facing worsening climate impacts for Africa and other developing countries. The target was scrapped in the final draft, which would have seen adaptation funding for developing countries ramped up to at least $120 billion a year by 2035. Despite the setback, separate initiatives on electrification and ocean protection offered some progress, with more than 90 countries supporting an electrification initiative.

This article was first published by allAfrica.com.