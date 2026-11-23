editorial

Liberians should not have to pay more for essential goods because their government failed to prepare the country's principal port for growing trade. Yet congestion at the Freeport of Monrovia threatens to deepen that burden: businesses pay for delays, those costs enter retail prices, and families already struggling to make ends meet absorb the consequences.

Our reporting identifies a troubling gap between warning and preparation. A World Bank study published in 2017 projected substantial growth in West African container traffic and warned of the need for additional capacity. Nearly a decade later, Liberia is confronting the pressures that such planning was supposed to address.

That regional warning does not, by itself, explain every vessel waiting offshore today. It does establish that rising demand was foreseeable. Successive administrations owed the country a sustained response. The present government now owes Liberians a credible timetable for relief and expansion.

According to the National Port Authority's master plan, congestion costs importers more than US$25 million annually in additional shipping and storage charges. That is an estimate, but it illustrates the scale of the economic burden. Money consumed by avoidable delays cannot finance business expansion, additional inventory or new jobs.

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Every unnecessary expense attached to bringing goods into Liberia creates another obstacle to affordable living. A government concerned about prices must address the systems that help drive them upward.

The NPA's work under Managing Director Sekou Dukuly to commission a master plan, pursue dredging and attract investment deserves recognition. Planning gives the country a basis for assessing what infrastructure it needs and how that infrastructure might be financed. The value of those efforts, however, will ultimately be measured in reliable service and lower avoidable costs.

The proposed US$230 million multipurpose terminal deserves serious and timely consideration. Its promoters project shorter vessel waits, jobs and substantial savings for importers. Those are reasons to examine the proposal carefully. They are not established outcomes.

A proposed 25-year concession would shape the country's trading conditions well beyond this administration. Before approval, the government should disclose the proposed tariff framework, investment obligations, performance targets, public financial commitments and provisions for enforcing compliance. Independent technical and financial scrutiny should establish whether the promised benefits are realistic and whether the terms protect Liberia's interests.

The executive should give that review a clear timetable. Lawmakers, when the proposal reaches them, should test its merits and explain their conclusions publicly. Neither prolonged indecision nor hurried approval would serve the country. Urgency demands disciplined decision-making.

Expansion must also be accompanied by immediate operational reform.

APM Terminals says average container dwell time has risen from seven or eight days in 2025 to 15 or 16 days this year, attributing the increase to customs and documentation delays outside its operations. That explanation deserves scrutiny alongside the operator's own performance. It also raises an unavoidable point: additional space will provide limited relief if containers cannot leave the port efficiently.

The NPA, customs authorities, terminal operators, shipping agents, brokers and transporters must account for the stages they control. Government should publish regular figures showing vessel waiting times, cargo clearance times and container evacuation rates. Those figures would help establish where delays occur and whether corrective measures are working.

The announced round-the-clock operations must mean that the services needed to release and move cargo are available together. Keeping one part of the system open achieves little if another indispensable office is closed.

Likewise, the additional free storage period may ease immediate financial pressure on importers, but it requires careful monitoring. Relief from storage charges must be paired with faster clearance and collection so that containers continue moving out of an already crowded yard.

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The dredging contract and the announced change to Maersk's service offer further opportunities for improvement. Each should be tracked against clear delivery milestones. Public announcements are useful only when businesses can see the resulting change in their operations.

Liberia's port crisis calls for accountability across administrations and institutions. The country needs an explanation of how investment fell behind demand, followed by decisions that prevent the same failure from recurring.

The Boakai administration should make efficient port service a measurable economic priority: clear today's bottlenecks, rigorously assess the expansion proposal and publish a timetable that citizens can follow.

The price of further delay will appear in shops, on construction sites and in household budgets. Liberians have already waited too long for a port system that keeps pace with their needs.