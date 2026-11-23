The Liberia Football Association has docked six points from Wologizi FC, the First Division club owned by LFA Executive Committee member Sen. Momo Cyrus, and three points each from three other clubs for failing to pay fines over players' yellow and red cards.

NPA Anchors of the First Division and Women's First Division sides World Girls and Real Muja each lost three points. The fines were tied to players suspended for disciplinary offenses during the 2026-27 National League season.

Separately, the LFA is investigating whether First Division leader Bea Mountain FC broke player registration rules by fielding Emmanuel Sumo, who is alleged to have been ineligible. Sources within the association confirmed the investigation.

Sumo reportedly returned from Israel on a transfer to Third Division side Philadelphia Lone Star, which obtained his International Transfer Certificate.

Bea Mountain has won all nine of its matches this season, and Sumo has reportedly played in every one. The club tops the table with 27 points, nine ahead of second-placed FC Fassell, according to the LFA First Division table.

If Bea Mountain is found to have breached registration rules, it could face a points deduction that would end its perfect record and reshape the title race.