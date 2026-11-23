A player receives the match ball from the referee after a Round Eight match in the LFA Women's First Division.

MONROVIA -- World Girls routed Real Muja 8-0 in Round Eight of the Liberia Football Association Women's First Division, with Precious Otekere Godstime and Victoria Watkins each scoring a hat-trick at the Blue Field.

Musu Kamara added two goals as Real Muja struggled to contain World Girls throughout the match.

Champions Determine Girls beat Earth Angels 6-0, with Cathrine Jatta scoring a hat-trick. Mercy Omokwo, captain Margaret Stewart and Louise Brown also scored.

At the SKD Annex, Shaita Angels defeated Republic FC 5-0, with Lucy Kikeh scoring the round's fourth hat-trick. Aline Capehart and Christine Kouadio added the other goals.

Bushrod Queens returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Tap Tap FC at the Tusa Field. Edwardline D. Jackson, Blessing Dwanyen and Grace B. Young scored for the Queens.

Also at the Tusa Field, Ravia Angels beat Monrovia Queens 4-1. Princess Brown scored twice, and Nortey and Longo added a goal each. Hawa Nyumah scored for Monrovia Queens.

In Ganta, Nimba County, Small Town FA edged Rover Ladies 3-2. Gloria Karyah scored twice and Augusta Chukwu netted the winner. Rashidatu Kamara scored both goals for Rover Ladies.