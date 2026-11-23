MONROVIA — Faculty and staff members of the University of Liberia (UL) face possible dismissal and replacement if they fail to return to work by Dec. 1, 2026, as the institution moves to end a four-month standoff that has cost students an entire semester despite continued salary payments to striking employees.

Highly placed sources within the university and the Executive Mansion have told The Liberian Investigator (TLI) that the tough stance reportedly has President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's backing, although no formal presidential directive authorizing dismissals has been independently verified.

The warning comes as UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan, in her Nov. 23 Monday Morning Musings, titled "Enough Is Enough," announced that the Board of Trustees has ordered faculty and staff to resume duties Dec. 1, ahead of the reopening of classes Jan. 4, 2027.

"Return to work or you are fired!" a source told TLI, describing the board's position.

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"You either come back to work on December 1 or you are fired and replaced immediately," the source added.

Maparyan reinforced the warning, declaring that continued disengagement would effectively amount to abandonment of employment.

"So, game over on the school closure. Beginning December 1st, failure to return to work is effectively a statement that you no longer wish to work at the University of Liberia," she stated.

"If you don't come back, you have abandoned it, its mission, and its students. The Liberian public can no longer bear to watch well-paid faculty receive pay while their children are sitting home and their children's friends are graduating from other universities".

The president described the prolonged closure as a national embarrassment, warning that further delays would damage the university's international reputation.

She acknowledged that the University of Liberia Faculty and Staff Association (ULFASA) raised legitimate concerns in July but insisted that significant progress had been made toward addressing them.

According to Maparyan, the administration has undertaken extensive renovation, modernization and beautification works, supported by a US$6.35 million allocation in the 2026 national budget and presidential intervention.

She said the government has also committed to continued improvements through 2029.

On pension concerns, Maparyan disclosed that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning agreed to address outstanding National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) contributions.

Under the arrangement, government would cover outstanding employee contributions of 4% while progressively addressing employer contributions of 6%.

She said NASSCORP has agreed to fully fund pensions for UL retirees, including employees scheduled for retirement at the end of 2026.

Regarding compensation, Maparyan disclosed that proposed salary adjustments for underpaid staff have been incorporated into the university's 2027 budget submission, subject to government and legislative approval.

However, she acknowledged that the faculty association's demand for a 40% salary increment remains unresolved because of conflicting records concerning the 2022 tripartite agreement.

The administration has also proposed salary adjustments for eligible employees returning from study leave and agreed to settle certain outstanding faculty stipends.

Despite these interventions, an Executive Mansion source questioned the continued work stoppage.

"They are now commanded to return to work or lose their respective jobs. While sitting, doing nothing, they are receiving pay and it has been going on since July. They complained about poor working environment...renovation, modernization and beautification ongoing," the source stated.

The controversy previously reached the Liberian Senate, where ULFASA representatives acknowledged receiving regular salaries despite their disengagement.

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During a public hearing, Sinoe County Sen. Augustine S. Chea questioned ULFASA Secretary-General Eric T. S. Patten about the payments.

"Yes, we are receiving our monthly salaries to date," Patten responded.

"How do you feel you are actively receiving your salaries while on strike and thousands of people stay out of school even though the very government still pays you?" Chea asked.

"Well, senator, that's the system and we are not to blame," Patten replied.

Chea criticized the arrangement as unfair to students whose education remains disrupted.

Maparyan similarly argued that students had suffered the greatest consequences, despite demonstrating restraint throughout the dispute.

She disclosed that the lost semester has also undermined plans to introduce a regularized academic calendar aligned with international university schedules.