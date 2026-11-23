Liberia's 46 state-owned enterprises now answer to a regulator with legal powers for the first time in four decades. The new authority has set targets to sharply raise the number of public companies that make money without government bailouts.

The State-Owned Enterprises Authority of Liberia, created by a legislative act this year, replaces the Bureau of State Enterprises, which operated under a 1985 decree. Its director general, JSB Theodore Momo Jr., told reporters Thursday that the authority aims to raise the share of state enterprises operating at a profit without subsidies from 35% to 65%.

"This is not a change of name; it is a change of power, purpose and responsibility," Momo said at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism's regular press briefing.

The authority has also committed to increasing state enterprises' total contributions to the national budget by 50%, cutting government subsidies and bailouts to them by 20%, and lifting the share of enterprises that file compliant quarterly reports from 13% to 100%. It aims to achieve full tax payment compliance across the sector by 2029.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The enterprises span energy, water and sanitation, ports, telecommunications, agriculture and forestry, insurance and gaming, health and education. Momo said they employ more than 10,000 Liberians and contribute over US$30 million a year to national revenue.

"When they perform well, the nation prospers. When they fail, every citizen pays the price," he said.

Momo said the old bureau could advise and appeal but had no power to force enterprises to comply. "It could not compel," he said, adding that enterprises that chose not to comply faced few consequences. With a staff of about 62 and an annual budget below US$1 million, the bureau's oversight reached only about 20 of the 46 enterprises.

The cost of that weak oversight has been high. Momo said the bureau's analysis of 20 enterprises from 2020 to 2024 found that more than US$90.5 million was transferred from the national budget to keep loss-making companies running, while those companies generated only about US$26.9 million in cumulative net operating surplus. That left a net drain of more than US$63.6 million, before a further US$116.5 million in accumulated net deficits.

He said many enterprises had deducted income taxes from employees' pay but failed to remit them to the Liberia Revenue Authority, with some recording years of zero remittance despite growing payrolls. He said similar gaps affected social security contributions owed to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation, putting workers' pensions at risk.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The new law gives the authority clearer powers to require reporting, recommend sanctions, review performance and hold enterprises accountable. The House voted on Nov. 25, 2025, to repeal Article II of the 1985 decree and establish the authority, and the Senate concurred. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai approved the act on Feb. 6, and it was published into handbill on Feb. 17.

Momo said the authority would itself be held to account. It will sign an annual public performance contract with the president, submit an annual State of the SOE Sector report to the Legislature and publish its own performance results.

He said a reformed sector would mean more reliable electricity, safe water, efficient ports and better services, along with protection for workers and more money for health, education, agriculture, roads and sanitation.

"A law creates authority; only shared commitment creates results," Momo said, calling on enterprise boards to report on time and remit the taxes and social security contributions they deduct. He asked the Legislature to support a pending Omnibus SEAL Amended and Restated Bill and to fund the reform adequately.

He credited Boakai's political will for the transition and thanked development partners, including the European Union, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank.

"The era of weak oversight is behind us. The era of accountability has begun," he said.