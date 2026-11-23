editorial

Many of the electorate do not value their votes. They do not consider the importance of what the candidates say. In deciding who they vote for they only consider their origin, ethnolinguistic status, religion, kinship, sex and other sectional reasons. Some even take pleasure to sell the votes for a thousand dalasi or a bag of rice, forgetting that that will be consumed in a matter of days and only to thereafter continue with his or her impoverishment.

Soon after the election when the going goes tough, they begin to complain against the elected president.

Unless Gambians become sovereign and are capable and do evaluate what each candidate promises and make an independent decision on who to vote for the country will continue to languish in poverty, misery and injustice.