Oyo — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Kenya have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and strengthen bilateral cooperation following a quadripartite summit involving their presidents in Oyo, Republic of Congo. DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, reached the understanding during a meeting on November 22, 2026, convened by Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso, with the participation of Togo's President of the Council, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who is also the African Union-appointed mediator in the eastern DRC security crisis.

The summit was aimed at addressing concerns that have strained relations between Kinshasa and Nairobi and finding a diplomatic path towards restoring trust and cooperation. In a joint communiqué issued after the meeting, the leaders said the summit was part of ongoing efforts by African leaders to promote peace, security and regional stability through consultation and dialogue. The communiqué said the meeting also reflected their commitment to "the ideals of Pan-Africanism, the values of solidarity and brotherhood among African peoples, and the promotion of African solutions to the challenges facing the continent."

Following discussions facilitated by Sassou N'Guesso and mediated by Gnassingbé, Tshisekedi and Ruto reaffirmed their commitment to respecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, good-neighbourliness and the peaceful settlement of disputes. The two leaders agreed to prioritise diplomatic channels and existing regional and continental mechanisms in addressing their differences.

They also committed to restoring diplomatic representation, with the communiqué stating that they would prioritise "ongoing consultation and diplomatic channels as means of preventing and resolving any potential disputes, in a spirit of mutual understanding and with a view to preserving regional peace and stability, particularly through the return of Ambassadors." The agreement marks a significant step towards repairing relations between the two countries, which have experienced diplomatic tensions over the conflict in eastern DRC and Kenya's engagement with Congolese political and military actors.

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Kinshasa recalled its ambassador to Kenya in December 2023 following the launch of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), a political-military coalition associated with the M23 rebel movement, in Nairobi. The Congolese government objected to the group's activities in the Kenyan capital. The two countries have also disagreed over Kenya's proposed diplomatic representation in Goma, a city in eastern DRC that fell under the control of M23 rebels in January 2025.

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Beyond restoring diplomatic relations, Tshisekedi and Ruto agreed to strengthen cooperation through regional institutions, particularly the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the East African Community (EAC), of which both countries are members. The communiqué said the cooperation would be aimed at "jointly contributing to the consolidation of peace and stability in the region." The leaders also called for stronger regional cooperation to contain the Ebola outbreak, acknowledging its serious consequences.

"Recognising the particularly serious consequences of the Ebola epidemic, call for cooperation among countries to eradicate the Ebola pandemic," the communiqué states. The summit further committed the two countries to placing their bilateral relations on a renewed footing of trust, dialogue, cooperation and African solidarity, with particular emphasis on economic cooperation. "The two Heads of State reaffirmed their firm determination to translate the commitments undertaken at this Summit into concrete action," the communiqué reads.

Tshisekedi and Ruto also expressed gratitude to Sassou N'Guesso and Gnassingbé for their roles in facilitating and mediating the discussions. They commended the two leaders for their "outstanding commitment, availability, wisdom and decisive contribution to promoting dialogue, peace, solidarity and brotherhood among African nations." The communiqué said their involvement had helped create an environment conducive to easing tensions and bringing the two countries closer. The summit was held in Oyo on November 22, 2026.