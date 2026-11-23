A shopkeeper who sells frozen fish knows what a power interruption costs. There is fuel to buy, stock to protect and sometimes a day's earnings to lose. A family that cannot rely on piped water has to set aside money for another supply. A Liberian importer waiting for goods to clear the port still has to pay wages and rent. These costs show how the performance of a state-owned enterprise can reach a household budget, a market stall or the price a customer pays.

That is the public interest behind Liberia's transition from the Bureau of State Enterprises (BSE) to the State-Owned Enterprises Authority of Liberia (SEAL). The founding Act was approved on February 6, 2026, and published by authority of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a handbill dated February 17. It repealed the provision that established the BSE in 1985 and gave SEAL a mandate to oversee, monitor and regulate state-owned enterprises. The Executive and the Legislature now have a practical task before them. They must give the Authority the people, funding, equipment and institutional backing to carry out that mandate. The proposed Omnibus measure would give SEAL more specific powers to follow through when enterprises fall short.

The scale of what Liberia owns

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SEAL's website lists more than 20 state-owned enterprisestracked, more than 5,000 enterprise employees nationwide and nine economic sectors covered. Its directory includes the Liberia Electricity Corporation, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, the National Port Authority, the Liberia Airport Authority and the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation. These institutions connect Liberians to water and power, move people and goods, and administer benefits that workers and their families count on. ⁠

The website's 2025 dashboard displays US$188.3 million in combined enterprise revenue and US$18.1 million in aggregate net income. The figures come from the approved returns behind the dashboard. Revenue shows what the reporting enterprises generated. Net income shows their combined financial result. Actual payments to the Treasury are a separate measure. Tracking all three helps government see what enterprises earn, whether they can sustain their operations and how much they contribute to financing national priorities.

The World Bank's 2026 Liberia Economic Update found that the BSE's FY2025 aggregate report covered 20 of the 46 entities operating at the time. It also found that the Bureau worked with an annual budget below US$1 million while the portfolio's reported assets were equivalent to about one-quarter of Liberia's GDP in FY2024. At the Ministry of Information's November 19 briefing, Director General J. S. B. Theodore Momo Jr. said a review of 20 enterprises found that more than US$90.5 million had been transferred from the national budget to subsidize their operations between 2020 and 2024. With public assets and transfers on that scale, timely reporting helps the government see where costs are rising, where services are at risk and what citizens receive for the money spent.

What the Omnibus measure would change

The founding Act gives SEAL responsibility for securing periodic and annual enterprise reports. The proposed Amended and Restated State-Owned Enterprises Authority of Liberia Act of 2026, commonly called the Omnibus measure, would specify what enterprises must report, when reports are due, what must be made public and what action SEAL can take in response to violations. It would place administrative, policy and performance oversight with SEAL while the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning retains fiscal oversight and control. Enterprise boards would retain operational autonomy, and management would continue to run day-to-day operations.

Under Section 12 of the proposal, enterprise boards would sign annual performance agreements covering financial sustainability, service quality, customer service, labor standards and governance. The agreements would be published, subject to confidentiality provisions. Enterprises would submit quarterly reports within 30 days of the end of each quarter and annual reports within 75 days of the end of the financial year. SEAL would have six months after year-end to report to the President and the Legislature on the financial health, performance and governance of the sector.

The value of those agreements depends on what they measure. An electricity utility could track how often power goes out and how long it takes to restore service. A water utility could track how regularly supply reaches communities and how quickly faults are repaired. At the port, measures such as cargo turnaround could help the National Port Authority and its partners identify where delays occur. When those targets and results are public, a business association can bring evidence to a discussion about service costs, a board can ask management to explain repeated failures, and a customer can see whether a commitment was met.

The measure would also strengthen oversight of decisions that can leave taxpayers with a bill. Enterprise requests to take on debt would go to SEAL for review before Ministry of Finance approval. Government guarantees, capital injections and certain asset transfers would require a business case and an assessment of the risk to public finances. Major contracts, concessions and public-private partnerships would require value-for-money and fiscal risk assessments, alongside the applicable approvals. Procurement plans would go through SEAL for compliance review before submission to the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission. For Liberian suppliers, public disclosure of awards and material transactions involving related parties would make it easier to see who received public work and scrutinize how decisions were made.

The Omnibus measure also addresses services that the government deliberately requires an enterprise to provide below cost. Extending service to a rural community, for example, may serve a public purpose even where customer charges cannot cover the cost. The draft would require the net cost of that obligation to be calculated transparently, with SEAL working with the General Auditing Commission to ensure the calculation is audited. Lawmakers would have a basis for deciding what to fund. Communities would have a basis for asking whether the service they were promised was delivered.

Where obligations are breached, Section 15 provides for fines and recommendations to the President for appropriate action, including suspension or removal of board members where warranted and subject to due process. The ability to follow up matters as much as the power to collect a report. An enterprise that repeatedly misses deadlines or disregards procurement rules must be answerable for those failures if the same standards are to apply across government.

What government support must provide

Financial support begins with the FY2027 budget. The draft budget lists US$948,916 under the BSE budget line, against US$906,916 approved for FY2026. That represents a proposed increase of US$42,000, while the personnel allocation remains US$484,361 and authorized staffing remains at 62 positions. Those figures give lawmakers a starting point for asking what it will cost to expand reporting coverage, review enterprise finances and verify performance. The founding Act already provides for national budget appropriations and a 0.25 percent contribution from SOE gross revenue. The Omnibus draft retains that provision. A dependable appropriation would allow SEAL to plan its work around the resources available for the transition.

Logistical support makes oversight possible beyond the office. Staff reviewing an enterprise's asset records or following up on a service problem need transport, communications and access to the underlying records. They also need a secure way to collect and check submissions across the portfolio. The planned State Enterprises Information System would give enterprises a common channel for filing operational and financial returns. SEAL's website already has a public dashboard, an enterprise directory, a publications section and a Transparency Center. Completing the reporting system would help the Authority check the information behind those public figures and follow up on omissions while the information is still useful.

Staffing support must match the work. The founding Act keeps existing BSE staff at work during the transition. It provides for the Director General to prescribe a new staffing structure in line with civil service pay and grading, subject to presidential approval, and calls for a personnel policy developed with the institution responsible for the civil service. SEAL needs people who can interpret audited accounts, assess debt and guarantees, review procurement records and evaluate service performance. The Authority began a six-day workshop on October 26 to strengthen reporting and performance management. Implementing its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan will require continued training and the recruitment of qualified Liberians for the specialist work the expanded mandate demands.

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Political backing is tested when findings are uncomfortable. The Executive can insist that ministries, boards and enterprise managers cooperate with lawful requests for information and respond to findings. The Legislature can give the Omnibus measure timely consideration, fund the work it expects SEAL to perform and follow up on what the proposed national enterprise report reveals. Government also has to respect the Authority's ability to apply the same standards to every enterprise within its remit, including those whose leaders were appointed by the officials receiving SEAL's findings.

What citizens should be able to see

The Omnibus proposal gives the transition early milestones. Existing enterprises would have two months from enactment to submit their founding and governance documents and audited financial statements for the preceding three years. Within six months, SEAL would be expected to issue implementing regulations and prescribe compliance action plans. Those deadlines make the resource question immediate. Staff have to be in place to review what comes in, identify what is missing and follow up with enterprises as the new requirements take effect.

For citizens, the eventual measure of success is what they can see and use. A family should be able to find out whether its water provider is meeting a published service target. A business should be able to see whether cargo delays are improving. A supplier should be able to verify who won a public contract. A lawmaker should be able to explain what a subsidy paid for and whether the service reached the people it was intended to serve.

That is how the transition advances the service delivery and accountability goals of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. By giving SEAL the resources to do its work and considering the Omnibus measure on its merits, government can make public enterprises more answerable for the assets they manage, the money they spend and the services Liberians depend on.