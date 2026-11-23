Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei has taken a swipe at elite athletes who soil the country's image by engaging in doping offences.

Tuwei said athletes who succeed at the highest level only to be found to have used a prohibited substance are an anathema to themselves as well as Kenya.

"You win in the county, you win in in the country, national, you win in Africa, you win in Commonwealth, World Championship and you win in the Olympics. What does that mean? If you can win everywhere, you get a medal wherever you go to and then all of a sudden you are found to be using prohibited substances or methods," Tuwei said.

He further questioned why an elite athlete would be willing to throw their reputation to the dustbin by partaking of a prohibited substance.

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"What takes you to that particular area? What bothers you? You come and hang all the medals...you hang there and they are very beautiful, very nice, but you are nothing. You have messed up your life, you have messed up your family, you have messed up your federation...you have messed up this country. Just because of that one item," he said.

The supremo was speaking in the aftermath of an embarrassing week for the country after three of its top athletes were slapped with bans from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Among them was world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir who received a three-year ban after admitting to the use of the prohibited substance EPO.

Also punished for using the same substance was world half marathon silver medalist Veronicah Loleo who was handed a three-year ban.

Another athlete, Ronald Korir, received a massive six-year sentence owing to abnormalities in his athlete biological passport (ABP).

Close to 10 years ago, the country was banished to Category A of countries notorious for doping offences, a jailhouse Kenya has struggled to break out from amid an increasing crackdown on the vice.

The trio's ban was the latest in a long line of elite athletes who have been slain by AIU's axe for a number of doping offences.

In March 2026, the 2021 New York Marathon Albert Korir received a five-year ban as his former world half marathon record holder compatriot, Kibiwott Kandie, was handed seven years for evidence tampering and evading sample collection.

Two-time Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata, 2016 Frankfurt Marathon champion Mark Korir and sprinter Mercy Oketch remain provisionally suspended pending conclusion of investigations.