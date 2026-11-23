The proposed opposition alliance faces a critical test over the selection of a common presidential candidate, as competing party ambitions and internal leadership disputes threaten efforts to build a united front against Tinubu.

Nigeria's opposition parties are again attempting to build a common political front to challenge President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in the 2027 presidential election. But while negotiations are progressing towards a formal cooperation agreement, the competing ambitions of the parties' presidential candidates are exposing the difficulty of translating calls for unity into a workable electoral arrangement.

The Coalition for Democracy, comprising six opposition parties and factions, has scheduled 30 November for its second summit in Abuja, where participating parties are expected to sign a formal agreement on political cooperation, democratic renewal and electoral integrity.

The meeting, initially scheduled for 23 November, was postponed after participating parties requested more time to accommodate their campaign schedules. The parties subsequently agreed to suspend their campaign activities on 30 November to attend the summit, where they are expected to sign a "Covenant for Democratic Renewal."

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Coordinated by Salihu Lukman, an African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, the coalition brings together the ADC, Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

However, the parties are approaching the negotiations with separate presidential tickets already on the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) list of candidates. The list names Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi for the ADC; Seyi Makinde and Lawal Daura for the APM; Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso for the NDC; and Sandy Onor and Umaru Babangida for the PDP.

The proposed agreement is intended to establish a framework for cooperation without requiring participating parties to dissolve their structures or surrender their individual political identities.

But a major question has widely emerged on whether the opposition parties can go beyond electoral cooperation and agree on a common presidential candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The difficulty is becoming increasingly apparent as Atiku, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde continue to navigate their respective presidential ambitions, while negotiations over a common opposition platform remain inconclusive.

A unity coalition confronting individual ambitions

The latest developments surrounding Atiku have further exposed the competing interests within the opposition's proposed arrangement.

On 21 November, a coalition of support groups that previously backed the former vice-president announced its endorsement of the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket of the NDC, citing the need for opposition cooperation and considerations around regional power rotation.

Atiku subsequently dismissed reports that he had withdrawn from the presidential race, insisting that he remained in the contest and was determined to challenge Mr Tinubu.

In a statement issued through his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice-president rejected suggestions that he would abandon his ambition in favour of another opposition candidate.

"I do not need anyone to step down for me, and I am stepping down for no one," he said.

The ADC's spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, also distanced the party from the statements, saying they were not authorised and should be disregarded.

Speaking via a phone call with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Mr Abdullahi said official communication concerning the party would always be issued only through authorised channels.

"The statements did not come from us. Whatever development involving our party will be communicated through official and authorised channels. Anybody can impersonate you and issue unauthorised statements capable of misleading the public or complicating issues," he said.

The development illustrates one of the coalition's central difficulties. While opposition politicians may agree on the need to cooperate against the APC, that agreement does not necessarily translate into a willingness to surrender their individual presidential ambitions.

For Atiku, who has contested the presidency several times and emerged as the ADC's candidate in May as his fourth attempt, withdrawing in favour of another contender would require considerable political concessions. His emergence as the party's flagbearer also means that any proposed arrangement must address the interests of the ADC and the political structure mobilised around his candidacy.

The latest development follows a leadership dispute within the ADC over the legitimacy of the party's leadership under which Atiku emerged as its presidential candidate.

In a judgement delivered on 5 November, Justice Peter Lifu invalidated the David Mark-led ADC leadership and decisions taken under it, raising questions about the validity of the processes through which Atiku emerged as the party's presidential candidate.

Last week's edition of the PT State of the Race examined the 68-page published judgement, which, under Order 4, invalidated official acts performed by Mr Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and other national officers covered by the case from 29 July 2025.

Orders 7 and 8 also restrained INEC from recognising them as national officers and barred them from continuing to act in those capacities.

Although the judgement did not specifically direct INEC to remove all ADC nominees, including Atiku, Order 5 directed the electoral commission to recognise Nafiu Gombe as the sole elected member of the National Working Committee entitled to supervise the party's affairs.

The interpretation and implications of the ruling for Atiku's candidacy remain contested. The ADC's lawyer, Kalu Kalu, argued on Channels Television that the judgement did not invalidate the former vice-president's candidacy. The central dispute is whether the court's orders invalidating decisions taken under the Mark-led leadership also affect the validity of nominations made during that period. The fact that Atiku was not expressly named in the orders does not, in itself, resolve that question.

The dispute later escalated when officials aligned with Mr Gombe, a former ADC deputy national chairman, called on Atiku to suspend his campaign. In a communiqué, they cited the judgement and claimed to have the backing of the party's six zonal leaders.

Mr Gombe, however, offered a conditional path to reconciliation with Atiku in a Saturday interview with BBC Hausa, reported by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

He said reconciliation would depend on compliance with what he described as the party's membership and leadership requirements.

His remarks left open the possibility of internal political negotiations, although no settlement with Mr Mark was announced.

However, Mr Shaibu told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that Atiku had filed a 17-ground appeal at the Court of Appeal to overturn the November 4 judgement of the Federal High Court that nullified his nomination.

He added that the issue involving its leadership remains internal and could be resolved by the party's concerned leaders.

"We are still on it, and we challenged the justification of the earlier orders at the appellate court," he said.

He added that Atiku remains the party's candidate and his appeal urged the court to examine whether the trial court had jurisdiction.

"It is left to the court to find out if the disputed evidence was properly assessed, and whether the sweeping orders made against the party can stand in law."

Mr Obi's emergence as the preferred candidate of some opposition support groups presents another dimension to the negotiations. The endorsement of the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket by groups previously aligned with Atiku demonstrates that some political constituencies are already considering alternatives to the ADC candidate.

The NDC, meanwhile, already has its own presidential ticket on INEC's list, meaning that any agreement on a common candidate would have to accommodate the political interests of the party and its leadership.

These competing expectations make the search for consensus more complicated than securing endorsements from party leaders.

Makinde's position adds another layer

Mr Makinde's involvement in the coalition also illustrates the difficulty of reconciling the interests of the different presidential aspirants.

The Oyo governor, who is the APM's presidential candidate, confirmed in a 13 November interview with ARISE News that opposition leaders were actively discussing a possible alliance.

Mr Makinde argued that the selection of a candidate should be based on evidence, including the aspirants' manifestos, previous performance and public sentiment, rather than personal preferences or emotional considerations.

Asked whether he would work with Atiku if the available evidence established that the former vice-president was the appropriate candidate around whom the opposition should unite, Mr Makinde answered in the affirmative.

"Not only that I'm open, we're actively discussing this," he stated during the interview. "We just won't say, 'Oh, okay,' take emotional decision and say, 'Oh, it's you.' We have manifestos now; we have certain things in that manifesto. We will sit down; we have maybe historical performance. We also have the sentiment of the people. All of those things will come together and arrive at a decision."

The governor's position suggests an openness to cooperation, but it does not resolve whether he would eventually relinquish his own presidential ambition.

Indeed, the reported determination of the major contenders to remain in the race underscores the challenge confronting the coalition.

For Mr Makinde, the negotiations also offer an opportunity to participate in shaping the opposition's political direction beyond his immediate political base in the South-West.

While Mr Makinde said he is "willing to work with any Nigerian" that emerged from its alliance through a thorough assessment of manifestos and past governance delivery, his involvement will ultimately be tested by whether he is prepared to accept an arrangement that does not produce him as the presidential candidate.

The same question applies to other aspirants involved in the coalition's consultations, including former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke and former presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo, who are also in the presidential race under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), respectively.

The narrowing window for a common candidate

Beyond the political disagreements, the opposition parties also face a legal and electoral timetable that could complicate efforts to produce a common presidential ticket.

Under Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2026, a candidate seeking to withdraw from an election must submit a written notice and sworn affidavit through the sponsoring political party to INEC not later than 90 days before the election.

For the 16 January 2027 presidential election, the deadline fell on 18 October 2026, challenging the chance of a common candidate that may be produced from the coalition.

Section 33 also restricts political parties from changing or substituting nominated candidates, except in cases of death or withdrawal, subject to the provisions of the law.

This means the participating parties cannot simply replace their presidential candidates through the ordinary withdrawal and substitution process at this stage. A formal merger of political parties is also a separate process governed by Section 81, which requires nine months' notice and INEC approval.

The distinction is important because the coalition's proposed cooperation agreement does not necessarily require a merger or the replacement of candidates on the ballot. Parties can still coordinate campaigns, endorse an existing candidate and collaborate on protecting votes while retaining their individual identities.

However, such an arrangement would not automatically remove the other candidates from INEC's list or create a single joint ticket.

Adebola Bakare, a political scientist and director of the Institute of Legislative Studies at the University of Ilorin, said the opposition's efforts to build a coalition could strengthen its chances of defeating the incumbent, but warned that competing political ambitions could undermine the arrangement.

Mr Bakare said that although the coalition was a significant step towards building a stronger opposition, the individual interests of the participating parties and their presidential candidates could complicate efforts to reach a common position.

He noted that the presidential candidates had already secured the confidence of their respective parties, built political structures and mobilised supporters around their ambitions, making it difficult for them to abandon their candidacies in favour of another contender.

"All of the presidential candidates have political structures, and nothing made them candidates other than the confidence of their respective parties that this is the person they believe can execute their mandate," he said.

He, however, warned that agreeing to field a common presidential candidate could trigger another round of disagreements among the coalition members, particularly over who should emerge as the flagbearer.

"What will happen after their agreement to go for a common candidate is the beginning of another disagreement, because the question that will follow is: who would it be?" he said.

Mr Bakare also drew attention to the legal implications of the proposed alliance, saying the parties must clarify the nature of the electoral cooperation they intend to pursue and how they would reconcile their separate presidential nominations within the existing legal and electoral framework.

Lessons from the 2023 election

The opposition's renewed search for a common platform is largely informed by the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, when the failure of major opposition parties to agree on a joint candidate resulted in separate contests against the APC.

In that election, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates with 8,794,726 votes, while Mr Atiku secured 6,984,520 votes. Mr Obi polled 6,101,533 votes, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party received 1,496,687 votes.

The combined votes of Atiku, Mr Obi and Mr Kwankwaso exceeded 14.5 million, substantially higher than Mr Tinubu's total.

Although the combined figure does not establish that those votes would automatically have transferred to a single opposition candidate, it illustrates the scale of support distributed among competing political platforms.

The experience has since strengthened arguments among opposition politicians that greater coordination could improve their ability to challenge the ruling party.

Mr Bakare noted that the alliance of the opposition parties could be a lesson from their separate bids for the presidency to challenge the APC in 2023.

"I believe the coalition structure they are building now was informed by the 2023 presidential election when all the parties contested under their respective parties," he said.

However, the circumstances of the 2027 election present a different set of political calculations.

The opposition is no longer simply attempting to persuade parties to abandon separate platforms. It must also reconcile the interests of politicians who have already secured presidential tickets, established campaign structures and mobilised supporters around their individual ambitions.

Consequently, the challenge is not merely to identify a candidate with broad appeal but to establish a process that the other aspirants and their political constituencies would consider legitimate.

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Without such an arrangement, political experts noted that an endorsement of one candidate could emerge on paper without necessarily securing the cooperation of the supporters and political structures of those who retain their own tickets.

A test for signing agreement

The coalition's 30 November summit will therefore be an important test of whether its members can move beyond consultations and establish practical mechanisms for cooperation.

Mr Lukman, during an interview with Arise News on Thursday, stated that the coalition has developed three documents: the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity and the National Reform Programme.

"They have already agreed that 30th November will be the day they will publicly sign it," he said.

The proposed framework is expected to establish principles for cooperation and mechanisms for managing disagreements, while the reform programme will outline minimum policy commitments expected of any government produced by the coalition.

Mr Lukman also disclosed that the parties were considering joint campaigns and the pooling of resources to protect votes at polling units, particularly in areas where individual parties lack the capacity to deploy sufficient agents.

These proposals could provide a basis for cooperation even if the parties fail to agree on a common presidential candidate.

Mr Lukman also noted that the coalition would demonstrate how its commitments can be implemented, including approaches to resolve any disagreement that could arise.

However, there is also the question of how the proposed agreement relates to the five documents initially envisaged at the coalition's 31 August summit.

The earlier proposals included a Single-Term Transition Charter and a Roadmap to a Common Presidential Candidate, whose status remains unclear. The coalition has yet to explain whether the three documents now scheduled for adoption replace, combine or incorporate the earlier proposals.

The absence of a publicly established mechanism for selecting a common candidate is particularly significant because it concerns the most politically sensitive aspect of the alliance.

Mr Lukman has acknowledged that the coalition has yet to agree on such a mechanism, noting that the participating presidential candidates must be directly involved in the negotiations.

APC's opportunity amid opposition divisions

While the opposition attempts to reconcile its differences, the APC is preparing to defend its control of the presidency.

Mr Tinubu's campaign activities and efforts to consolidate support across political constituencies will take place against the backdrop of the opposition's negotiations.

Experts noted that the ruling party could benefit politically if its opponents remain divided, particularly if competing presidential candidates continue to mobilise independently and their supporters disagree over who should lead the opposition.

"They have to handle their alliance with greater care because the ruling party could also seize the opportunity to build its own structure for victory," Mr Bakare said.

Mr Bakare said that the existence of multiple opposition candidates does not automatically translate into an advantage for the APC. He noted that the candidates still have to persuade voters through their programmes, records and campaign activities, while the ruling party must defend its own record in government.

"If the opposition coalition couldn't establish a credible framework for cooperation, it could make it more difficult to coordinate campaign resources, communicate a common message and build a consistent nationwide mobilisation structure," he noted.