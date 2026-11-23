Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf says Rabiu Kwankwaso's public utterances scuttled his plan to lead his followers into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has again dismissed allegations that he betrayed his political mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, by joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said Mr Kwankwaso consented to moving into the APC with his followers until a backlash over his public utterances scuttled the plan.

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Governor Yusuf said the defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) arose from a pact with President Bola Tinubu, which was initiated by Mr Kwankwaso, the party's presidential candidate in 2023.

The former governor is now the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Hausa published on Monday morning, the governor addressed his political rift with Mr Kwankwaso, the ongoing Kano Emirate dispute, and preparations for the next general elections.

On the benefits of joining the federal ruling party, Governor Yusuf explained that operating outside the ruling party at the federal level created governance challenges for Kano State.

The pact to return to the APC

Governor Yusuf stated that Mr Kwankwaso sent him to seek an agreement with President Tinubu during the 2023 Kano governorship election litigation.

According to the governor, while awaiting the Supreme Court verdict on the election petition, Mr Kwankwaso instructed him to meet with Mr Tinubu to urge the president not to interfere in the case and to pledge a merger with the APC if the election was not voided.

"He himself even sent me to Tinubu. He pleaded with me to go meet Tinubu and tell him--make this promise to him," Governor Yusuf said.

"Even if it came down to it, I should take the Quran and swear an oath to President Tinubu at that time that if Allah granted us victory at the Supreme Court, he desired for us to join the APC and work together as one."

Governor Yusuf noted that he delivered the message and reported President Tinubu's positive reception back to Mr Kwankwaso, arguing that this timeline invalidates accusations of betrayal by Mr Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiyya followers.

"Up until the very end, everything that was done was with Mr Kwankwaso's full knowledge," he added.

Breakdown of the talks

The governor also rejected public speculation that his rift with Mr Kwankwaso was a staged political strategy designed to maintain control over both the ruling party and the opposition in Kano.

Recounting the final stages of the realignment, Governor Yusuf stated that members of the state House of Assembly independently consulted Mr Kwankwaso regarding a return to the APC before Mr Kwankwaso approached him to facilitate a meeting with the president.

Governor Yusuf said he arranged a meeting in Abuja and informed Mr Kwankwaso, who initially expressed gratitude.

However, according to the governor, the plan collapsed after Mr Kwankwaso returned to Kano and made critical remarks about President Tinubu in an Hausa interview which were subsequently transcribed and sent to the Presidency.

"That is what further ruined things--he left, and we never heard from him again regarding the trip to see the president," Mr Yusuf stated.

He said at this point he had no option but to continue the move to the APC even without Mr Kwankwaso, considering the agreement reached before the Supreme Court verdict.

On the Kano Emirate tussle

Commenting on the prolonged royal dispute involving reinstated Emir Lamido Sanusi and the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, Governor Yusuf urged residents to remain calm and allow the judiciary to resolve the matter.

Describing all parties involved as "brothers" with a mutual understanding, the governor noted that the state government had fulfilled its constitutional duties and that the legal battle had now reached the Supreme Court.

"What I am calling for is for the public to set this emirate issue aside, and let us wait until the Supreme Court delivers its judgement," he said.

Youth discipline and re-election prospects

Responding to criticisms regarding moral decadence, online defamation, and substance abuse among youths in the state, Governor Yusuf distanced his administration from political thuggery and verbal attacks, stating that anyone claiming to act on his behalf to insult others was lying.

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To combat drug abuse, he highlighted establishing a task force led by a "seasoned, fearless individual," (Muhuyi Magaji), noting that the agency's efforts have drawn public commendation.

Looking ahead to President Tinubu's re-election prospects, Governor Yusuf expressed confidence in the administration's standing in Northern Nigeria.

He described the president as an elder statesman whose primary challenge is not a lack of performance, but insufficient public communication regarding his administration's achievements.

"Well, I wouldn't say there is any major challenge that we see. This man is an elder statesman. This man loves this country; this man loves the North. It is just that people have not understood him. The biggest challenge is simply the lack of people who will effectively publicise and communicate the good things he is doing," Governor Yusuf said on President Tinubu.