Monrovia-Liberia is poised for a major infrastructure transformation following the conclusion of a proposed US$5.7 billion Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA) between the Government of Liberia and Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), targeting expanded electricity generation, improved road connectivity and job creation across the country.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. received the proposed agreement from the Interministerial Concession Committee on Sunday, November 22, 2026, in a development initiative expected to address some of Liberia's longstanding infrastructure challenges and create new opportunities for economic growth.

The agreement outlines plans to add 270 megawatts of electricity to the national grid through the construction of four power plants, including three hydropower facilities and one biomass plant.

Under the proposal, a 100-megawatt hydropower plant will be constructed on the Via River, while two facilities on the St. Paul River will collectively generate 110 megawatts. An additional 60-megawatt biomass plant near the Via dam will diversify the country's electricity sources.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project will also include three reservoirs with a combined storage capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of water to support hydropower generation, particularly during periods of reduced river flow.

To improve electricity distribution, the agreement provides for the construction of major transmission lines connecting the power facilities to key parts of the country.

A 150-kilometer transmission line will connect the power plants to the Mount Coffee substation, while another 150-kilometer line will link the Via hydropower facility to Nimba County. An additional five-kilometer transmission line will serve Bong County.

The proposed infrastructure package also includes US$230 million for improvements to the national electricity grid, including substations, transformers and transmission facilities.

Beyond electricity generation, the agreement places significant emphasis on road infrastructure, with the 146-kilometer Liberia Development Road serving as its flagship highway corridor.

The Government also plans to allocate an additional US$1 billion toward road networks intended to connect different regions of Liberia, improve transportation and strengthen access to economic activities.

These investments are expected to benefit communities, farmers and businesses by improving access to markets, reducing transportation difficulties and supporting the movement of goods and services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The proposed agreement is also expected to generate employment opportunities during construction and operation, while providing Liberians with opportunities to acquire technical skills in engineering, construction and power plant operations.

According to the Ministry of Information, the initiative is designed to support the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development by channeling additional mining revenues into infrastructure projects that can strengthen economic activities and improve access to essential services.

Under the proposed financing arrangement, the Government intends to use additional revenues payable by Bea Mountain, arising from higher gold prices, to support the infrastructure programme, while the company will continue making its regular contributions to the Consolidated Account.

Implementation is expected to take five years, with the biomass power plant and transmission lines targeted for completion within the first two years.

Following months of negotiations, the Interministerial Concession Committee submitted the agreement to President Boakai for consideration.

The formal signing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after which the agreement will be forwarded to the Liberian Legislature for consideration.

If approved and successfully implemented, the proposed investment could mark an important step toward addressing Liberia's electricity and transportation challenges while laying the groundwork for increased investment, industrial development and employment opportunities.