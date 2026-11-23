The ruling Unity Party (UP) is at the center of constant accusation for allegedly attempting to crack, destabilize and dismantle Liberia's opposition political landscape, mainly the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) ahead of the 2029 general and presidential elections which it has placed prime focus on to retain power.

Three years after the somehow contentious and eventful 2023 elections which it is accused of winning by "crook and hook", the UP is accused of galvanizing financial and material resources, using 'being in power influence' to densure it faces no strong opposition in 2029, making ensure opposition parties are destabilized.

The latest accusation now comes from its main challenger, Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) that has consistently criticized the Boakai administration over its handling of the rule of law and democratic principles ahead of the 2029 elections.

According to the party, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, working for and on behalf of the UP, is using financial inducements and political influence to interfere with opposition parties and weaken their structures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement signed by Randall Massaquoi Dobayou II, Deputy National Secretary General for Records and Research, the CDC alleged that the Vice President was involved in efforts to influence leadership changes within the National Patriotic Party (NPP), including the reported sponsorship of a convention expected to be held in Grand Bassa County on December 11 and 12.

The party further alleged that US$175,000 was being used to influence the NPP's political direction and install Senator James Biney as Political Leader, while also questioning the circumstances surrounding George Mulbah's appointment as National Chairman.

The CDC also raised concerns over developments within the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), following the suspension of Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. from the party.

According to the CDC, individuals behind the suspension were allegedly supported with US$50,000 to remove Kemayah from the party's leadership. The CDC rejected allegations that Kemayah had improperly taken MOVEE campaign vehicles, maintaining that the vehicles were returned to the party under an agreement and that the CDC possesses vehicles and their titles.

The opposition party also alleged that Vice President Koung was offering US$30,000, alongside promises of employment, to encourage some CDC executive members in Nimba County to abandon the party.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and Vice President Koung has not responded to the claims in the statement.

The CDC described the alleged actions as an attempt to weaken opposition political parties, pledging to resist what it characterized as interference in opposition affairs. The party also reaffirmed its commitment to unity and its ambition to return to power in the 2029 elections.

Meanwhile, questions surrounding the CDC's internal unity have also surfaced following former party chairman Mulbah K. Morlu II's return to the party as an ordinary member after previously resigning and establishing the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND).

Morlu reportedly rejoined the CDC on November 15, 2026, but his absence from a reported gathering of some CDC figures in Accra, Ghana, has raised questions about the party's reconciliation efforts.

In a commentary titled "From Where I Sit," journalist Philipbert Browne questioned the purpose of the gathering in Ghana, alleging that some senior CDC figures had traveled there for discussions that could be linked to the party's internal leadership disagreements.

Browne named former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill, Abraham Godsent Wion, and Israel Akinsanya among individuals reportedly in Ghana, while suggesting that other party figures, including Len Eugene Nagbe, Trokon Kpui, and Sekou Damaro, could also be involved.

The alleged discussions, according to Browne, could reflect continuing differences among influential figures within the CDC, particularly amid reported disagreements involving McGill's camp and CDC Secretary-General Jefferson Tamba Koijee.

However, the alleged purpose of the gathering and the claims of internal political discussions have not been independently confirmed.

The Ghana gathering has also generated debate following the reported opening of Jamaica Breeze Restaurant in Accra by former President George Manneh Weah and his wife, Clar Marie Weah.

Browne criticized the decision to establish the restaurant in Ghana, arguing that such an investment could have created opportunities for Liberians if undertaken in Liberia. He also questioned the political significance of the reported gathering of CDC figures in Ghana.

Amid the discussions, former President Weah issued a brief message to his supporters through his WhatsApp status, urging them not to respond to certain individuals.

"To all my fans around the world, from where I stand, please refrain from responding to beneficiaries," Weah wrote.

The former President did not identify who he was referring to as "beneficiaries" or provide further explanation for the message.

In a separate development, Weah has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration to uphold the rule of law, accusing the government of disregarding legal principles, constitutional rights, and democratic standards.

Speaking during a telephone interview with Abraham Godsent Wion, the former President urged the government to respect the laws of Liberia, human rights, freedom of speech, and democratic principles.

Weah argued that his administration maintained respect for the rule of law and created an atmosphere of peace and opportunity, insisting that the current government should follow what he described as the principles of constitutional rights and democratic governance.

He claimed that during his presidency, he did not unlawfully remove officials occupying tenure positions, dismiss individuals without legal justification, or target opposition supporters for political reasons.

However, Weah alleged that such actions are occurring under the Boakai administration, expressing concern over what he described as the government's failure to respect the legal protections and rights of citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The former Liberian leader stressed that Liberia is a democratic country where the law must be respected regardless of political affiliation, adding that citizens should be able to express their opinions without fear of intimidation or persecution.

Weah also criticized the international community, accusing it of remaining largely silent over what he described as violations of the law by the current administration.

He recalled that international partners had frequently emphasized respect for the rule of law during his time in office, questioning why similar concerns were not being raised over alleged violations under the Boakai-led government.

The former President maintained that respect for the law, human rights, freedom of expression, and democratic principles are essential to maintaining peace and stability in Liberia.

The latest statements and allegations have added to the growing political debate over governance, opposition unity, political influence, and the protection of democratic institutions as Liberia gradually moves toward the 2029 elections.

With allegations of political interference, questions about party reconciliation, and renewed criticism of the government's handling of democratic rights, Liberia's political actors are facing mounting pressure to address growing divisions and uphold the principles of democratic governance.