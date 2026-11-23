press release

Juba — Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) suspended all its activities for a minimum of three months starting Tuesday 17 November, in South Sudan’s Yei River County, Central Equatoria State, after armed assailants abducted an MSF staff member and a Ministry of Health midwife on Thursday 12 November. Although both staff members were released unharmed on Saturday 14 November, this incident highlights the continuation of violence against healthcare workers in South Sudan.

MSF denounces in the strongest terms the abduction of humanitarian and medical workers as utterly unacceptable. MSF calls upon authorities and other actors to take responsibility and act decisively to put an end to these incidents.

"The suspension of services was a painful and uneasy decision, given the people's needs in the area, particularly among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant and lactating women, children and the elderly," says Dr Ferdinand Atte, MSF's Head of Mission in South Sudan. "In addition, we had to suspend MSF’s support to the Ebola preparedness, in particular for the management of the isolation facility, which could have dramatic consequences in case of the outbreak in the area."

Only a substantial, sustained and verifiable improvement in the security environment, together with concrete measures to prevent and actively combat abduction crimes would allow MSF to restart activities. At present, no such conditions are in place. "MSF cannot continue operating in Yei area while abductions are now taking place even within the town. The safety and security of our staff comes first," adds Dr Atte.

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In August 2025, MSF was forced to temporarily suspend all activities in the same county following two abductions in just over a week. "Following last year's abductions, we received verbal assurances from authorities that medical staff and patients would be safe and protected within the 5-mile radius around Yei," adds Dr Atte. However, on 17 November, armed assailants stopped the MSF ambulance approximately 3 miles from the town.

The MSF driver and Ministry of Health midwife were abducted after an MSF ambulance was stopped at gunpoint by unknown armed assailants while heading back to Jansuk from the Yei Civil Hospital, after referring patients. The incident took place 500 metres from the Jansuk primary healthcare facility.

This was the fifth abduction affecting MSF in Yei River County since 2024, following a period of bombardments, attacks, looting and vandalism of MSF facilities throughout South Sudan. All actors must fulfil their obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including healthcare workers, patients, and medical facilities. Healthcare workers must never be targeted.

MSF was supporting Yei Civil Hospital and Jansuk clinic, performing community-based care for gender-based violence, as well as establishing the Ebola Isolation Unit with 10-beds capacity, the only such facility in the County.

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MSF provides medical care to people affected by conflict, displacement and disease outbreaks across six states and two administrative areas in South Sudan, including in areas where hospitals are difficult to reach. MSF has been present in what is today South Sudan since 1983 and remains one of the largest medical humanitarian agencies in the country. From January to October 2026, MSF provided more than 719,349 outpatient consultations (including for children under 5), inpatient care for over 99,658 patients (including 8,771 surgeries), and screened 303,063 children for malnutrition.