In contrast to previous major trials, there is excellent English reporting of the Venancio Mondlane treason trial, which began Tuesday 17 November. Thus we are not doing our own reporting, and offer this set of links, all in English, daily, and all free.

CDD https://bit.ly/Moz-trial-CDD Centre for Democracy and Development, which has a journalist in the courtroom. Its reports are normally available only in its newsletter, and we are posting them on our website with permission.

LUSA (Portuguese press agency which has a journalist in the courtroom, with multiple articles daily) and its reports are posted free in English by Club of Mozambique – Politics https://bit.ly/Moz-trial-Club. Club also posts material in English from Evidências, TV Sucesso, and other media.

AIM (state news agency, has a journalist in the courtroom and includes a report in its daily news summary) https://bit.ly/Moz-trial-AIM

Mozambique Times (Independent newsletter with journalist in the courtroom) https://bit.ly/Moz-trial-MozTimes