The 2024 audiovisual and cinema decree apparently gives pre-filming censorship power to Mozambique’s National Institute of Cultural and Creative Industries (INICC). The law requires authorisation before the production of any film, according to INICC director Roberto Dove. Thus OMR (Rural Environment Observatory) has been fined $27,400 for filming its documentary Não é nosso país este aqui? (Isn't This Our Country?) without a licence. The documentary was coordinated by researcher João Feijó examines the social and economic causes of the 2024–2025 post-election protests. (Savana 20 Nov)

“The timing and scale of the penalty raise questions about whether audiovisual licensing rules are being used to restrict politically sensitive expression. The documentary addresses the same protests now under examination in Venâncio Mondlane's trial” writes Zitamar. (20 Nov) The fine is unprecedented and comes after Cinema Scala in Maputo was forced to cancel a screening on 20 October.

The trial by five Supreme Court judges is in a small courtroom. It is not being broadcast and journalists and others present are not allowed to record or photograph the proceeding, and thus depend on taking notes. Discussion is largely on television and social media, and there is increasing attempt to restrict this. OMR is one of the most important research institutes in Mozambique, but is a civil society organisation dependent on donations, so the fine will hit hard.

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The Mozambican Bar Association (OAM) Friday (21 Nov) prohibited lawyers and trainee lawyers from publicly commenting on ongoing trials without prior authorisation from the organisation. “Lawyers must not make public statements, or discuss or contribute to public or media discussions, on professional matters pending or to be brought before courts or other State bodies. They must refrain from any conduct intended to influence the outcome of pending cases,” reads an OAM statement.

Meanwhile President Daniel Chapo has been touring Zambezia province with five ministers in a highly publicised tour of government buildings such as police stations damaged in the post-election demonstrations. In a rally in Namacurra Thursday, he linked the destruction of public infrastructure to the actions of “enemies of the people”. (Lusa 19 Nov) He did not mention the killing of demonstrators by the police, which triggered the violence.