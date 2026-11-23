Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has arrested two suspects following a multi-agency operation that uncovered a suspected counterfeit alcohol production and distribution hub in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted in the Kiserian area of Kajiado West Sub-County, targeting premises and a homestead linked to the suspected manufacture and sale of illicit alcohol.

According to NACADA, officers recovered 15 boxes containing assorted suspected counterfeit alcoholic drinks.

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Other items seized included a roll of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps, assorted empty bottles, rolls of stickers bearing different alcohol brand labels, 20 litres of liquid suspected to be ethanol and a distillation drum.

The two suspects were arrested and taken to Kibiko Police Station as investigations into the suspected counterfeiting operation continue.

NACADA said the recovered materials were documented as part of the ongoing investigations to establish the extent of the alleged production and distribution network.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa thanked members of the community for providing information that helped security agencies conduct the operation.

"We are deeply grateful to the community for being at the forefront in volunteering information to the Authority. You are the key stakeholders in the fight against alcohol and drug abuse, and we commend you for the good work," Omerikwa said.

He emphasised the importance of community vigilance and timely information sharing in disrupting illicit alcohol networks and protecting residents from potentially harmful products.

The Authority said investigations were ongoing, with the multi-agency team pursuing additional leads linked to the suspected operation.

NACADA urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities associated with illicit alcohol production, distribution and drug abuse.

It reiterated that sustained cooperation between residents, security agencies, local administrators and other stakeholders remains critical in the fight against alcohol and drug abuse.