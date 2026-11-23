Monrovia-National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director Sekou A. M. Dukuly has warned that increasing economic activity and rising port traffic are putting pressure on the Freeport of Monrovia, citing inadequate infrastructure investment and limited operational capacity as major contributors to congestion.

Dukuly said port traffic has increased by approximately 38 percent, while no significant additional infrastructure has been introduced over the past 16 years, leaving the country's principal seaport struggling to accommodate growing trade demands.

Speaking recently on Prime FM, the NPA Managing Director disclosed that port operations are concentrated along approximately 600 meters of quay wall, limiting the facility's ability to accommodate additional vessels and handle increasing volumes of cargo.

He said the Freeport can generally accommodate only two vessels at a time, a situation that contributes to delays in vessel operations and cargo clearance.

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Dukuly further identified shortages of trucks, limited crane capacity, delays by customs brokers, and disruptions in international supply chains as additional factors worsening congestion at the port.

He pointed to ports in Ghana, Togo, and Côte d'Ivoire as examples of facilities that have benefited from significant infrastructure investments, noting the need for Liberia to improve its port infrastructure to remain competitive within the region.

The NPA Managing Director also expressed concern over the use of land originally reserved for the future expansion of the Freeport of Monrovia, alleging that previous administrations allocated portions of the land to warehouses and private businesses.

He stressed that expanding port infrastructure and improving operational efficiency are critical to ensuring that the Freeport keeps pace with Liberia's economic growth and increasing import and export demands.

Meanwhile, the NPA has commended APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. for complying with the government's Emergency Port Optimization and Congestion Relief measures aimed at easing cargo congestion and facilitating the clearance of longstanding containers.

The Authority said APM Terminals granted a 30-day storage grace period for full import containers discharged before November 16, 2026, following an emergency stakeholder engagement held at the NPA headquarters on that date.

According to the NPA, the storage relief is intended to ease the financial burden on importers, encourage the evacuation of longstanding cargo, and reduce congestion at the port.

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The Authority urged eligible consignees to clear their containers on or before December 15, 2026, warning that full storage charges would apply after the deadline.

The NPA said APM Terminals' compliance demonstrates cooperation in addressing port congestion and improving cargo movement, while reaffirming its commitment to an efficient and competitive Freeport of Monrovia.

The Authority maintained that improving infrastructure, strengthening operational capacity, and promoting cooperation among port stakeholders remain essential to addressing congestion and ensuring the smooth movement of goods through Liberia's principal seaport.