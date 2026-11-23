NAIROBI, Kenya, November 23, 2026 - Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo has decried the poor quality of footballs used in the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The Nairobi United custodian called on the powers-that-be to invest in quality balls to enhance the standards of play in the top tier.

"Kenya premier league deserves quality balls for good football.The quality of this ball is very wanting.Please try and provide good quality balls," Shikhalo said.

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The former Yanga, Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper becomes the second stakeholder in Kenyan football, in just over a year, to lament about the quality of balls used in the Premier League.

In February last year, an enraged Ken Odhiambo - then in charge of Bandari - complained about the lack of standardised matchballs in the league terming the use of what he described as 'supermarket balls' as a disgrace.

At the beginning of the 2025/26 season, following the signing of a multibillion sponsorship with betting firm Sportpesa, the league introduced Sportpesa-branded matchballs, which have been in use in the leagues.

However, the closes Kenya has come to standardised matchballs was in 2012-15 when the then Kenya Premier League (KPL) signed a deal with Puma to supply quality footballs across different matchdays.

With Wazza - as Shikhalo is affectionately known - becoming the first player to publicly voice his frustration, it will be interesting to see whether the same sentiment will be shared by his peers in the industry in the coming days.