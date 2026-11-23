Ethiopia has been elected to the governing council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), winning 133 votes in a ballot that filled four new seats at the United Nations aviation agency.

Ethiopia, Türkiye, Oman and Indonesia were elected on Nov. 20 during an extraordinary session of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Canada, the agency said in a statement.

Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X on Saturday that Ethiopia had been elected to the council, "securing a high number of votes during the 43rd Extraordinary Session of the ICAO Assembly held in Canada."

"According to the votes cast by member states, Ethiopia and Türkiye each received 133 votes, Oman received 125 votes, and Indonesia received 110 votes, securing their election to the ICAO Council," the ministry said.

The vote filled four seats created by an amendment to the Convention on International Civil Aviation that took effect on June 12, expanding the council from 36 to 40 members, ICAO said.

Ethiopia joins eight other African countries on the council, including Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and neighbouring Uganda. The council will govern ICAO until the next elections at the agency's 44th Assembly in 2028.