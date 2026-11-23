Addis Ababa — African leaders called for higher domestic health spending and closer cooperation on Monday as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed opened a public health conference in Addis Ababa with a proposal for countries to buy medical supplies jointly and support African manufacturers.

The fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa, co-hosted by Ethiopia and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), brought together heads of state and government, health ministers and public health experts to discuss how African countries can reduce dependence on external support and strengthen their health systems.

Abiy said Ethiopia was investing in its health workforce, local pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital health and artificial intelligence as part of efforts to build "a resilient, self-reliant African health system."

He urged African countries to establish centres of medical excellence, procure supplies collectively to support African manufacturers and ensure "strict accountability for measurable patient outcomes," according to a post on his X account after the opening.

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Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who chairs the African Union, urged governments to commit more of their own resources to public health.

"The time has therefore come to move from declarations to budgets," he said in remarks published by Ethiopia's prime minister's office. "Health financed by Africa is health decided by Africa."

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf tied the ability to protect public health to the continent's political and economic autonomy.

"An Africa that cannot protect the health of its populations cannot truly control its future," he said.

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio urged delegates to use the conference to build partnerships and identify practical steps to improve care.

"We must leave Addis Ababa with more than declarations," Bio said. "We must leave with practical lessons, stronger partnerships, and a shared determination to save more lives on this continent."

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for governments to turn commitments into action and give countries greater control over their health priorities. Rwandan Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva said national efforts needed to be matched by cooperation across borders.

"Africa's health sovereignty will depend as much on what we build together as on what each of us achieves alone," Nsengiyumva said.

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Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo, speaking on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni, pointed to Addis Ababa's role in bringing African nations together, saying the continent's future was a "shared responsibility among all Africans, both on the continent and in the diaspora."

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said African institutions were already making an impact in public health. "Africa means success," he said.

The United Arab Emirates and Russia also pledged continued cooperation. UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said his country would work with African governments to "build the capacity to act on the priorities they set."

Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay, delivering a message on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, said the recent Russia-Africa summit had created opportunities to expand cooperation on public health.

Abiy also told delegates that Ethiopia would host the COP32 United Nations climate conference in 2027.