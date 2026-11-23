Hargeisa, Nov. 23 (Horndiplomat) — The British Office in Hargeisa hosted a reception on Sunday to mark King Charles III's birthday, bringing together Somaliland government officials, opposition leaders, diplomats and community representatives.

Louise Hancock, head of the British Office in Hargeisa, and Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir stood beside the birthday cake, with a framed portrait of the king behind them. Dahir delivered remarks at the reception.

"What a pleasure to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III's birthday here in Hargeisa last night, alongside so many friends and partners," Hancock wrote on X on Monday.

She thanked Dahir for his remarks and those who attended for joining the celebration of what she called the "strong & enduring ties between the UK and Somaliland."

The relationship dates back to the British protectorate, which ended when Somaliland gained independence on June 26, 1960. The United Kingdom continues to engage with Somaliland through its office in Hargeisa, with ties spanning development and economic cooperation.