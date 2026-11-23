Gicumbi FC forward Clement Bitwayiki Bahati has urged his teammates to remain focused after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Musanze FC at Gicumbi Stadium on Matchday 9 lifted them to the top of the BK Pro League standings.

Bahati, who was named Man of the Match, found the net to help secure a crucial home victory for his side on Sunday.

"We are happy to win the game, and it is something we have to cherish, but we are not done yet. We must keep the same spirit because we want to move to the next level," said Bahati.

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"We have our target as a team, and we are looking forward to building on every game ahead of us."

The victory sent Gicumbi back to the summit of the provisional league standings with 16 points from eight matches, one point ahead of second-placed Marine FC.

Head coach Lotfi Afahmia was equally delighted, praising his players for executing the game plan and showing determination throughout the match.

"I am very proud of my players. They fought for every ball, they stayed together, and they showed the character of champions," he said in a post-match interview.

"We are happy to be back at the top, but this is not the time to relax. Being top today means nothing if we do not work harder tomorrow."

Gicumbi will next travel to face Bugesera FC at Bugesera Stadium on Saturday, November 28, while Musanze FC will host Al-Merrikh SC at Ubworoherane Stadium.