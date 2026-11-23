On 21 November 2026, BRALIRWA Plc, part of the HEINEKEN company, marked its annual tree-planting initiative, delivering 20,000 trees across Rubavu and Kicukiro Districts as part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability under the Brew a Better World agenda.

As part of this year's initiative, 17,000 eucalyptus trees were planted on Mount Rubavu, while 1,500 fruit trees were planted within the local community in Rubavu District. A further 1,500 fruit trees were distributed across Masaka, Kanombe, Niboye, Gatenga, and Gahanga sectors in Kicukiro District.

The tree-planting event on Mount Rubavu brought together Rubavu District representatives, community members, partners and BRALIRWA staff, reflecting the importance of collective action in advancing environmental sustainability and strengthening the resilience of communities.

Building on these efforts, BRALIRWA and Rubavu District have entered into a five-year agreement that will guide their joint tree-planting efforts over the coming years. The agreement provides a framework for sustained collaboration and reflects a shared commitment to creating lasting environmental value for Rubavu and its communities.

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The initiative was also welcomed by community members, with the fruit trees providing an opportunity to support household nutrition while offering potential economic benefits.

Speaking during the event, BRALIRWA's Sustainability and Public Affairs Manager, Gloria Ingabire, highlighted the company's continued commitment to environmental sustainability.

"Tree planting is part of our broader commitment to operating responsibly and contributing positively to the environment and communities where we operate. Last year, we planted 13,000 trees in Nyamyumba Sector along the shores of Lake Kivu, and today we are building on that commitment here on Mount Rubavu. This continued effort reflects an important principle for us: environmental sustainability must translate from ambition into action."

The annual tree-planting initiative is complemented by other environmental activities carried out with local communities. This year, BRALIRWA worked alongside community members in clean-up activities along the shores of Lake Kivu on World Environment Day, further demonstrating the role of collective participation in caring for the surrounding environment.

The Executive Secretary of Rubavu Sector, Jean-Bosco Rwibasira, appreciated BRALIRWA's contribution to environmental initiatives in Rubavu and thanked community members and partners for their participation in the tree-planting activity, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in protecting the environment.

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The activity concluded with a call for continued care of the trees planted, emphasising that environmental responsibility extends beyond the planting itself. Protecting and nurturing the trees will be important to ensuring that the initiative creates lasting value for the environment and surrounding communities.

Through its annual tree-planting initiative and broader environmental actions, BRALIRWA remains committed to putting its Brew a Better World agenda into practice and contributing to a greener and more resilient Rwanda.