Rwanda secured various agreements, partnerships and cooperation opportunities at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), aimed at mobilising climate finance, strengthening international cooperation and accelerating investment in climate action and sustainable development.

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The summit ended on Sunday, November 22. Here are some of the deals that Rwanda made at the meeting:

Rwanda-Italy agreement

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On the sidelines of COP31, Rwanda signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of Italy.

The two countries will cooperate in developing and implementing climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, strengthening climate resilience and supporting the implementation, monitoring and reporting of Rwanda's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

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Faustin Munyazikwiye, Deputy Director General of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), told The New Times that Rwanda would benefit from strengthened technical, institutional and financial cooperation, particularly in addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation and drought.

Rwanda and Italy will also cooperate in biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration, sustainable natural resource management and forest conservation. This will include joint initiatives and exchanges of knowledge, expertise and best practices.

Other areas of cooperation will include sustainable land management, restoring degraded landscapes, combating land degradation and strengthening resilience to drought.

Munyazikwiye said the partnership would give Rwanda access to Italy's technical expertise, innovative technologies and best practices in sustainable land management and ecosystem restoration.

It would support efforts to rehabilitate degraded land, improve soil conservation and fertility, promote sustainable agriculture and strengthen the management of landscapes vulnerable to climate-related risks.

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Rwanda-AIIB-United Nations Joint SDG Fund collaboration

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the United Nations Joint SDG Fund signed a Letter of Intent on November 10 at COP31 to help Rwanda turn its climate ambitions into investment-ready projects.

The collaboration seeks to address a major challenge in mobilising climate finance: bridging the gap between national climate and development priorities and the preparation of viable infrastructure projects.

AIIB will contribute its financing capacity and infrastructure expertise to support promising projects.

Meanwhile, the Joint SDG Fund Secretariat, working with the UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, will provide programme oversight and strategic coordination with implementing agencies and track emerging investment opportunities.

The initiative is expected to help Rwanda develop projects capable of attracting investment while advancing its climate and development priorities.

Rwanda-Guyana partnership

Rwanda and Guyana also explored opportunities for closer cooperation, building on shared interests in biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

Rwanda's Minister of Environment, Bernadette Arakwiye, met Guyana's Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

Arakwiye welcomed Guyana's hosting of the Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference and expressed Rwanda's interest in strengthening bilateral partnerships to advance shared climate and environmental priorities.

Rwanda-Colombia engagement

Arakwiye also held bilateral engagements with Colombia's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Fabio Arjona; Salesforce's Vice-President of Climate Action, Tim Christophersen; Gold Standard Chief Executive Officer Margaret Kim; and Dr Suzanne Chomba, Acting Executive Director for Africa at the World Resources Institute (WRI).

The meetings aimed at exchanging experiences and explore cooperation on shared climate priorities.

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Rwanda-Singapore carbon market cooperation

At COP31, Rwanda and Singapore exchanged experiences on implementing cooperative approaches under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, building on their 2025 Implementation Agreement.

Arakwiye held a bilateral meeting with Grace Fu, Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations.

Discussions focused on progress in implementing bilateral cooperation under Article 6, which provides a framework for countries to collaborate in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through carbon markets and other cooperative approaches.

Singapore has authorised its first-ever carbon credit project under its bilateral carbon market agreements.

Rwanda is the first among Singapore's partner countries to have a project approved to generate credits that could be used to offset the city-state's national emissions and those of companies liable to pay carbon taxes.