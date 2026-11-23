African leaders and health experts began a five-day meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, November 23, to discuss ways of reducing the continent's dependence on foreign health financing and imported medical supplies.

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The fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) brought together heads of state and government, health ministers, researchers, scientists and development partners.

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Co-hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Government of Ethiopia, the conference is held under the theme, "Africa's health security and sovereignty: Transformation from health dependency and vulnerability to ownership and resilience."

Rwanda is represented by Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva, who is attending on behalf of President Paul Kagame, alongside Minister of Health Dr Sabin Nsanzimana and technical delegations.

More than 30,000 participants are expected at the conference, whose programme features 189 sessions across six thematic tracks. Among the high-level participants and speakers are Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian Health Minister Dr Mekdes Daba and WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi.

The meeting comes as African countries face growing pressure to finance their health programmes amid declining external assistance.

According to Africa CDC, external health aid to the continent was projected to decline by about 70 percent between 2021 and 2025. Public health emergencies also increased by 41 percent, from 152 in 2022 to 213 in 2024.

The funding concerns have renewed calls for governments to increase domestic investment in healthcare and reduce reliance on donor-funded programmes.

Participants will discuss how countries can develop long-term, nationally financed health investment plans and ensure that external support is aligned with their priorities. They will also examine ways of improving government oversight of health programmes and making funding more predictable.

Health financing is important given that only three African countries, Rwanda, Botswana and Cabo Verde, have met the Abuja Declaration target of allocating at least 15 percent of their national budgets to health, according to Africa CDC.

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Access to medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products is another major item on the agenda. African countries continue to rely heavily on imports, exposing their health systems to supply disruptions and limiting access to essential products.

The conference will examine ways of expanding local pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing, improving regulatory systems and increasing investment in research and technology.

Africa has set a target of producing at least 60 percent of its vaccine needs locally by 2040. Discussions will consider how countries can attract investment, build manufacturing capacity and improve regional cooperation to achieve this ambition.

The continent's influence in global health decisions will also feature, with participants examining reforms to the global health architecture and how African countries can advance their priorities in international forums, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Trade Organisation and the United Nations General Assembly.

The programme also includes discussions on pandemic prevention and preparedness, primary healthcare, digital health, artificial intelligence and the effects of climate change on health security.

Several continental health initiatives are scheduled to be launched during the conference. These include the African Union Champions' Roadmaps on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health for 2026-2030, scheduled for Monday.

On Tuesday, participants will launch the Continental Immunisation Forum and the inaugural Continental AIDS Monitoring Report. Discussions on the CPHIA Health Financing Pathway Compact are also scheduled.

The meeting will conclude on Friday, with discussions on African-led research and development, global health security and the future of primary healthcare.