Maputo — A group of Islamist terrorists have murdered six people in Ndengamanade neighborhood, in Nangade district, northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

The tragedy took place last Thursday. The victims were murdered with firearms

According to sources, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique", the atrocity was carried out by a group of 10 armed men who broke into several homes in the neighborhood around 10:00 PM, selectively shooting the victims dead. Among the victims, there are local merchants and an elder from a Protestant Christian church.

Sources added that Thursday night was also marked by heavy gunfire, suggesting an exchange of fire between the aforementioned group and the Mozambican forces operating in the region.

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According to the latest report carried out by the independent conflict registration project ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project), targets civilians for three main purposes: to foment civilian displacement, generate income, and engage in retribution.

Over the months of August and September, eleven attacks on civilian communities involved abductions, and ransoms were reported in five incidents, ranging from 1,500 to 70,000 meticais (from 23 to just over 1,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate).

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over August and September, attacks in Cabo Delgado (Litandacua on the N380, and at Pangane on the coast) prompted over 700 people to flee.

According to 2026 State of Peace and Security in Africa Report, which was presented at the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, held in Bahir Dar, the management of strategic natural resources and the inclusion of local communities are essential to addressing conflicts, especially islamist terrorism.