Maputo — The northern Mozambican province of Nampula is targeting fisheries production of approximately 157,000 tonnes in 2027.

The figures were revealed by Provincial Director of Agriculture and Fisheries Joaquim Tomás, who said production reached 116,000 tonnes during the first 10 months of this year, against a target of 123,000 tonnes for the period.

Tomás expressed confidence that the province would achieve its annual production target, adding that the projected output for 2027 represents around 40 percent within the blue economy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The province's fishing potential extends along approximately 460 kilometres of coastline, stretching from Moma in the south to Memba in the north-east, where artisanal and semi-industrial fishing provides an important source of food and income for local communities.

The governor of Nampula Eduardo Abdula, speaking during celebrations marking World Fisheries Day, warned against the risks of depleting fisheries resources, calling for their protection to safeguard the livelihoods of coastal communities and preserve marine resources for future generations, taking into account that Nampula has 10 coastal districts out of a total of 23.

"When we destroy mangroves, use prohibited fishing nets or remove fish from the sea before they have reached maturity, we are jeopardising tomorrow's fishing. We are depriving our children and grandchildren of the opportunity to earn a living from this same sea", he said.

The governor stressed that protecting marine resources should not be seen as the sole responsibility of fishermen, arguing that the government must also create conditions for a more productive and sustainable fishing industry.

"We cannot ask our fishermen to take responsibility for protecting marine resources without also assuming our responsibility to work towards providing them with better fishing, preservation and marketing conditions. This responsibility must be shared," he said.

Abdula called for coordinated action involving the government, fishermen, associations and partners to improve working conditions and ensure the sustainability of fishing activities.