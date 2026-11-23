Bola A. Akinterinwa

The Western Sahara was formerly referred to as the Spanish Sahara. Spain occupied the territory from 1884 to 1975-1976. In other words, Spanish occupation should be understood within the framework of European partitioning of Africa into zones of influence and colonization. Sahrawi people were the original inhabitants of the territory before the advent of Spanish colonization. They were organized into tribes and communities and not as a modern centralized state in its contemporary sense.

The people moved nomadically across the desert, maintaining social, commercial, and cultural connections with the neighbouring present-day Mauritania, Algeria, and Morocco. The European colonial rivalry not only encouraged Spain to consolidate its claims, France and Spain also entered into agreements that defined their territorial boundaries in between 1900 and 1912.

In this regard, Spain opted to first settle on the coast and trading posts. When Spain tried to extend its control inland, there was resistance, thus making effective Spanish occupation difficult. Indeed, it was Saguia el-Hamra in the north and Rio de Oro in the south that were constituted as Spanish Sahara in the beginning. By 1934, Spanish and French forces had had greater control over the interior. They control Smara in addition. In 1958, Spain reorganized the territory by combining Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro into the province of Spanish Sahara. El Aaiún (Laayoune) was made the administrative capital.

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The period from 1960s to 1970s witnessed the quest for decolonization and independence from Spain with the support of the United Nations which recognized Western Sahara in 1963 as a Non-Self-Governing Territory. In fact, in 1965, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) not only asked Spain to decolonize, but also in 1966 called for a referendum on self-determination. Spain responded with repression. This prompted the establishment in 1973 of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio do Oro (POLISARIO Front). It is against this background that we consider the current behavior of Morocco towards Western Sahara as an instrument of re-colonisation and exploitation of Africa.

Spanish Sahara: Autonomy versus Sovereignty

When the Spaniards had to withdraw under the Madrid Accords and transferring the administration of the territory to Morocco and Mauritania without a referendum, the two main outstanding issues to be resolved were autonomy and sovereignty. It should be recalled that, on 16 October 1975, the International Court of Justice, noted in its advisory opinion on Western Sahara that the Sahrawi historical ties, involving some tribal allegiances, did not in themselves establish territorial sovereignty that would override the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination. In order to undermine any potential claim by the Sahrawi people to self-determination, Morocco decided to launch operation Green March on 6 November 1975.

The operation was about mobilizing Moroccan civilians and encouraging them to go and settle in Western Sahara in the expectation that they would have a majority population in the event of referendum.

Spain, Morocco, and Mauritania signed the Madrid Accords on a transitional arrangement for the administration of the territory. Spain eventually withdrew, leaving the problem of administration to Mauritania and Morocco to address, especially in light of the fact that the ICJ advisory opinion never awarded sovereignty over Western Sahara to Morocco or to Mauritania. The departure of Spain without specifically handing over to anyone created many problems: who should have sovereignty over the territory? Should the Sahrawi people have right to self-determination? Who should have the power to control the natural resources of the territory? How should the regional diplomacy-induced instability be contained?

When the Spanish officially withdrew on 26 February 1976, thus ending its presence in Western Sahara, the POLISARIO simply proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) the following day and asserted the right of the SADR to independence. Expectedly, Morocco did not accept the Sahrawi proclamation and reacted by expanding its control over much of the territory. Mauritania initially claimed the southern portion of the territory but later abandoned its claim and withdrew in 1979. The POLISARIO decided to fight for Sahrawi independence. The Polisario Front, with the support of Algeria, wants an independence referendum while Morocco, which administers about 80% of the territory, is proposing an autonomy plan but under Moroccan sovereignty. In other words, there is conflict between the right of sovereignty of the SADR, on the one hand, and the Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara, on the other.

In 1991, the UN brokered a ceasefire between the POLISARIO and Morocco. In March 2022, Spain supported Morocco's autonomy plan as the most realistic basis for a resolution. Thus, there are three conflicting positions that have been threatening African unity of purpose and solidarity. First, there is no problem with an autonomy agenda but the agenda necessarily becomes problematic when the right of autonomy has to be put under the sovereignty of Morocco. Secondly, there is problem with Mauritania later renouncing its claim on Western Sahara, especially in light of the advisory ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which affirmed the rights of self-determination of the Sahrawi people in 1975. In fact, in the eyes of the United Nations, Western Sahara was a non-self-governing territory. Thirdly, Western Sahara has significant phosphate, renewable energy and fishery resources. The status of Western Sahara without the consent of Sahrawi people has not been made clear in the trade and resources deals agreed to.

In fact, Western countries are increasingly supporting the autonomy agenda of Morocco, an agenda that directly conflicts with the position of Africa. The 2025 UN Resolution 2797 considered autonomy as a negotiation on the basis of which, when negotiations started in 2026, the United States, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom supported the Moroccan autonomy agenda. The main problematic is autonomy and self-determination, on the one hand, and claim of sovereignty, on the other hand.

Morocco's regional autonomy, as proposed in 2007, allows for regional legislative, executive, and judicial powers to local residents. It also allows Morocco to keep sovereignty, defence, and foreign affairs under the Moroccan state. Thus, there is no room for independence for the Sahrawi. Grosso modo, current African leaders do not want the disintegration of their countries. The United Nations also does not encourage disintegration in its Member States. The point here is that Western Sahara was not under Morocco when the Spanish came colonising. It was when the Spaniards left that the Moroccan quest for sovereignty over the territory became an issue. Morocco believes that regional self-governance fulfills self-determination in practice and offers a realistic path to stability and economic development.

This observation can be valid if the SADR had before arrival of the Spaniards or has accepted to be part of Morocco under Moroccan sovereignty when they formally withdrew from the territory. The mere fact that the original inhabitants of Western Sahara were and still are the Sahrawi people, even if Morocco has successfully populated the territory with Moroccans in anticipation of a possible referendum, the right to self-determination of the Sahrawi cannot at all be written off with a stroke of the pen. We, therefore, agree with the point of the Algeria-supported SADR argument that a genuine self-determination requires a first unconditional choice of independence to determine the way forward. There cannot be a first coercive enslavement of the SADR before talking about self-determination within Moroccan sovereignty.

Spain that left a colonial legacy of political instability is still destabilized by the more than 300-year old self-determination struggle and insurrection of the Catalans who are still fighting for Catalonia, for the protection of Catalan identity and Catalan language. The Catalans are aggrieved with Spain's fiscal policies and many autonomy statutes. Regardless of the severe suppression of regional autonomies and local languages under Francisco Franco's dictatorship (1939-1975) and the 1978 Spain's Constitution which created the 'State of Autonomies,' granting self-government to regions while declaring the 'indissoluble unity of the Spanish nation,' it has not been easy and possible to use manu militari to suppress the agitation for self-determination.

Even if we are talking about an internal self-determination, in which case we have in mind autonomy and rights within an existing sovereign state, or about external self-determination in the context of independence or secession in protest against colonialism, foreign occupation or severe oppression, the use of force has not stopped agitations for genuine self-determination. The examples of Kosovo and Timor-Leste's prolonged conflict, the cases of Eritrea, Somaliland and South Sudan in the Horn of Africa, the Kurdistan in Northern Iraq, where the Kurdistan region exercises formal autonomy and where the Baghdad authorities still faced agitations for independence referendum in 2017, the pursuit by Palestinians for self-determination, and in fact, the case of Biafra in Nigeria,, are good illustrations from which to learn lessons of history.

National unity should not be by manu militari. The United Nations cannot be preaching the non-use of force in international relations, on the one hand, and be promoting the same use of force, on the other, at the internal level for whatever reason. In our view, international gathering of whatever kind, with the ultimate objective of compelling the SADR to accept Morocco's autonomy as planned, without an initial self-determination referendum is not only inhuman but also very criminally. Morocco's sovereignty created misunderstanding with Algeria and destabilized the regional organization, Maghreb Union.

Morocco as Instrument of Re-exploitation

The manifestations of Morocco as an instrument of re-colonisation and re-exploitation of Africa are many. Morocco has always accepted itself to be used against Africa's interest for as long as the use is in the national interest of Morocco. In 2020, Morocco reached a transactional agreement with the United States which wanted Morocco to restore diplomatic ties with Israel in exchange for US recognition of Morocco's claims in Western Sahara. And true, Morocco and Israel officially normalized diplomatic relations in December 2020 under the U.S.-supported Abraham Accords. Liaison offices were opened. In September 2026, Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, and Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, met with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz in New York, and agreed to elevate their liaison offices to the level of ambassadorial diplomatic missions.

The position of the African people, through the African Union (AU) negates Morocco's policy attitude. The AU is in support of the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination in Western Sahara. The AU is not against any UN-led diplomatic efforts to find lasting solution to the dispute between the POLISARIO and Morocco. The AU is more committed to decolonization and self-determination. Additionally, the AU is vehemently opposed to the replacement of Spanish colonization with Moroccan re-colonisation. Put differently, the AU wants the SADR to choose between independence and integration with Morocco. It was on the basis of this position that the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union, admitted the SADR as the 51st Member State of the OAU in 1984. Morocco was most angered, considering the admission as illegal. Morocco is on record to have insulted other African leaders and has carried its anger to the extent of technically withdrawing from the OAU.

By technical withdrawal, we simply mean Morocco's policy of 'open chair' or politique de la chaise vide. The 'open chair' or 'empty chair' refers to the 33-year (from November 1984 to January 2017) self-exile from the OAU. During the period, Morocco left its seat unoccupied or empty and pursuing its diplomatic goals outside of the organization. Put differently, Morocco set aside the multilateral OAU/AU channels in favour of selective bilateralism. Particular interest was placed on Francophone West and Central African countries. Strong economic, security, and cultural ties were cultivated with individual countries in an attempt to secure their support for Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

The major definiens for this 'empty chair policy' was because of the OAU's decision to admit the SADR, which had proclaimed itself independent, as a full Member State.

Morocco's policy of open chair could not be seriously sustained for long. King Mohammed VI and Moroccan policy makers recognized the failure of the policy of open chair. They saw it in the mid-2010s as counter-productive. Consequently, Morocco came back to rejoin the AU as its 55th Member in January 2017 in the strong belief that coming back would still enable garnering more support for its claim over the Western Sahara. This was why Morocco formally requested in September 2016 to join the AU which replaced the OAU in July 2002.

Even though Morocco has succeeded in growing its influence following its return to the AU in 2017 the problem of Western Sahara is yet to be meaningfully addressed. First, there is the challenge of how to resolve the question of the SADR which is already not only a state under international law, but also a recognized state that has also entered into international relations by mere fact of its full membership of the OAU and AU. On the contrary, Morocco is talking about autonomy within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty. In other words, the recognized existing sovereignty of the SADR is what Morocco is still trying to neutralize. The coming back of Morocco to the AU is not to continue to support the AU and its objectives but to work directly against it. This is why the AU must exercise a greater caution as autonomy and self-determination are not the same in the current dispute.

Autonomy concerns the capacity or right to make self-directed decision and govern one's own actions. Self-determination concerns a broader right or drive to shape one's own political status, future, or life path. Under public international law, autonomy is about self-rule or local decision-making authority often granted to a region, group, or institution within a larger sovereign state which is what Morocco is offering to the SADR. Self-determination is about people's right to freely determine their political status, form a government, or pursue sovereignty and independence, which is what the SADR is asking for.

The AU recognizes the sovereignty of the SADR but Morocco does not, and yet, the SADR and Morocco are both Member States of the same AU. The problematic is the difficulty in the co-existence of Morocco and the SADR within the same framework. While Article 4 of the Constitutive Act of the AU provides for the respect of borders existing at the time of independence, that is, compliance with the rule of the 1810 principle of uti possidetis (sanctity of inherited colonial frontiers), Morocco provides a counter-argument that the SADR lacks the sovereign criteria required for AU statehood.

Without any jot of exaggeration, Morocco's argument does not stand under international law. For a state to exist under international law, a union of population, defined territory, and a government that can enter into international relations, is required. The point of emphasis that should be noted here is that, the existence of a state does not mean it can enter into international relations. Entering into international relations simply requires being recognized as a state by countries with which a state wants to establish diplomatic relations. Morocco does not recognize the SADR as a sovereign state, and therefore does not want any relationship with the SADR. For the AU, the SADR is not only a state that is sovereign but also one that is recognized by the AU.

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And true enough, several Member States of the international community have recognized the sovereignty of the SADR. Within the AU, the Francophone West and Central African countries are on record to be supporting Morocco, while countries like Algeria, South Africa, and Nigeria, in other words, members of Africa's Big Five, are defending the SADR and pushing for a self-determination referendum. As such, Africa is already divided against itself. When the SADR was admitted into the OAU, the admission was by consensus. Morocco left in protest but came back to lobby the Francophone States against the unity of the organization. This cannot be seen as a plus for Morocco.

Morocco's foreign policy attitude was to keep the Western Sahara question under the purview of the UN, and by so doing, limiting the role of the AU. This is again unfriendly to the AU. Now that the UN Peacekeeping Mission, MINURSO (United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara) is winding down this year, meaning that there will no longer be an international buffer monitoring ceasefire, there cannot but be fresh escalation of the conflict. What should the AU do in this case? Morocco is making spirited efforts to implement its autonomy agenda while the SADR, with the support of many countries like Algeria, Russia, etc. are resisting the agenda.

And perhaps more disturbingly, on 18 November, 2026 U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, reiterated the unflinching support of Washington for Morocco's autonomy plan but which consciously seeks to undermine the right of self-determination of the Sahrawi people. The international community is trying to sabotage Africa's policy of self-determination. Americans are pushing for autonomy that is dictatorially defined and not on democracy-driven decision. This is very dangerous for Africa. Any new world order not driven by rule of law is dangerous for Africa.

Put differently, efforts are generally being made to shift the subject of dispute away from an independence referendum toward regional autonomy-driven frameworks. If the solution is regional autonomy within Moroccan sovereignty, what will the AU do to the SADR membership of the AU? Africa needs self-respect. When we talk about Africa, we mean Black Africa. There are three categories of Africa: Arabophone Africa in the North, Black Africa below the Sahara Desert, and South A

frica of mixed race. When talking about Membership of the UN Security Council, we should be talking about permanent seats for Black Africa. It has become necessary to stop the current self-deceit that Africa is united when many African countries are only frolicking with the idea. Several countries accept to be dumping grounds for whatever is unwanted in Europe and America. Thus there is no good basis for any serious African country to support the Moroccan autonomy agenda because the dispute over self-determination is not that the SADR is already an integral part of Morocco and that it is now agitating to move out of Morocco under the pretext of self-determination.

On the contrary, SADR was proclaimed a day following the exit of Spain. The advisory opinion of the ICJ made it clear that what Morocco never had during the era of Spanish colonization, Morocco cannot logically lay any claim of sovereignty to it after the departure of Spain. The position of the AU that self-determination referendum should be allowed to ascertain the preparedness of the SADR to be an autonomous constituent of the Kingdom of Morocco is perfectly in order. Reasonable African leaders must not allow the peoples of Africa to be re-enslaved and exploited using the instrumentality of Morocco.