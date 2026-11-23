Gymnastics — Chairperson of the Lagos State Gymnastics Association, Omowunmi Olalere, has urged the National Sports Commission to replicate the decisive intervention that produced a peaceful judo election by resolving lingering leadership and electoral disputes in the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday, Olalere congratulated the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, on his unanimous election as President of the Nigeria Judo Federation on Thursday, November 19, while calling on sports authorities to extend the same institutional commitment to gymnastics. Disu, a third-dan black belt holder who began his judo career in 1986 and won silver at the 33rd US Open Judo Championship in July 2022, polled all 13 votes at the National Elective Congress in Abuja organised by the Sheriff Hammed-led Caretaker Committee.

Olalere described Disu's emergence as a welcome milestone for Nigerian sports administration and an opportunity to strengthen judo's institutional structure for greater national and international recognition, while commending NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko, Director-General Bukola Olopade and Hammed for delivering a credible transition. "Special commendation goes to the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, for the leadership, determination and administrative commitment demonstrated in ensuring that the judo process was successfully concluded.

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This is the kind of purposeful intervention that gives stakeholders confidence in sports governance," she stated. Turning to gymnastics, Olalere stressed that the sport holds enormous potential for Nigeria across Olympic medal opportunities, early talent identification, youth development, international recognition, women and girls' participation, grassroots and school sports, employment for coaches and judges, as well as sports tourism and investment. "Having successfully navigated the judo process, I sincerely hope that the Commission will now turn its attention to the outstanding leadership and electoral issues in the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria. Gymnastics deserves the same institutional commitment, fairness and decisive leadership," she told our correspondent.

She warned that gymnastics does not need prolonged leadership disagreements, intimidation or division, appealing directly to Dikko and Olopade to conduct a transparent and legitimate election that puts athletes and the future of the sport ahead of individual interests. "If we can successfully deliver judo, we can also deliver gymnastics. The ultimate beneficiaries must be Nigerian athletes, young talents and the future of our sports industry, not individual interests or positions," Olalere added.