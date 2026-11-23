The African Film Investor Roundtable (AFIR), co-hosted by South African production company Big World Cinema and creative-economy investor HEVA Fund, has highlighted the growing involvement of African investors in financing films with international distribution prospects.

The Lagos edition, held in partnership with Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) during CANEX WKND, brought together producers from five African countries and investors from banks, private equity firms, development finance institutions and public film funds to explore financing opportunities and co-investment.

Twelve producers from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Angola and Sudan presented their projects in one-on-one meetings with investors, while a closed-door roundtable provided an opportunity for financial institutions to discuss the market and potential collaborations.

The gathering reflects a gradual shift in Nigerian film financing, with local investors increasingly participating in productions targeting international audiences. One example is Clarissa, financed by African investors, including CANEX, MBO Capital and Chapel Hill Denham. The film premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and is scheduled for a US release through distributor Neon in December.

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Participating Nigerian producers included Abba T. Makama (Juju Stories), Funmbi Ogunbanwo (My Father's Shadow), Josh Olaoluwa (One Woman One Bra) and Mimi Bartels (The Black Book). Other participants included South African producers Annemarie du Plessis and Zoe Ramushu, Ghana's Kofi Owusu-Afriyie and Sudan's Khalid Awad.

The producers had earlier participated in the African Producers Accelerator (APA) Lab from November 2 to 4, with sessions covering intellectual property, international sales, production, casting and acquisitions.

Josh Olaoluwa said engaging investors who understand the economics of film production could change how producers approach financing.

"Meeting investors who are serious about African film, and who already understand how a film makes its money back, changes the conversation for a producer," he said.

Steven Markovitz, Executive Director of APA and Co-Chair of AFIR, said the initiative provides a platform for African investors to exchange knowledge and explore joint investments.

Wakiuru Njuguna, Managing Partner of HEVA Fund and Co-Chair of AFIR, added that sustainable investment would require financing structures that account for the industry's risks and recognise value beyond production.

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The Lagos gathering follows AFIR's inaugural convening in Cape Town in July 2026. The initiative moves next to the Marrakech International Film Festival, where AFIR at Atlas Workshops will bring together African investors from November 23 to 27.