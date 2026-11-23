Port Harcourt — Abiye Pedro has emerged overall winner of the 2026 TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament held at the Port Harcourt Club 1928, Rivers State, scoring 45 points to claim the top prize.

The tournament, which brought together golfers, business leaders, TotalEnergies executives and other stakeholders, was organised not only to promote sporting excellence but also to raise support for two charitable organisations: the Rosalie Home Rehabilitation Centre in Ogale, Eleme, Rivers State, and the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Elderly in Enugu.

In the men's category, Moses Amadasun won with 43 points, while Jones Okorie and Emmanuel Chiejina finished first and second runners-up respectively, both recording 41 points on countback.

Susan Cole-Kotas emerged winner in the ladies' category with 40 points. Juliet Okoro placed first runner-up with 38 points, while Chinyelu Komori finished second runner-up with 37 points.

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Among staff participants, Sung Yuh won the men's category with 40 points, while Stella Eze emerged winner in the ladies' category with 32 points.

Other subsidiary category winners were Tari Dickson and Tobe Eze, who won the Nearest to the Pin awards, while Cole-Kotas and Benjamin Briere claimed the Longest Drive prizes.

Speaking at the event, Country Chair and Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, said the tournament was about more than golf, stressing its humanitarian objective.

"Today is about more than golf. It is about supporting two organisations whose work deserves our attention," Bouyer said.

He disclosed that TotalEnergies would supplement proceeds from the tournament to support the two beneficiary organisations, with each home allocated N5 million.

Bouyer said the company's intervention was aimed at supporting institutions providing care to vulnerable people, adding that "the real winners are the people and communities whose lives will be improved by what we achieve together."

The Rosalie Home Rehabilitation Centre provides care and rehabilitation for homeless and abandoned women living with severe mental health conditions, while the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Elderly provides care for elderly people in difficult circumstances.

A representative of Rosalie Home, Sr. Bibiana Dura, expressed appreciation to TotalEnergies, describing the company as a consistent supporter of the centre.

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"Since I arrived seven years ago, they have never failed, even for one year," she said, adding that the support had helped care for women living with mental health conditions and those who were destitute.