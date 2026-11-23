Ibadan — The Federal Government has been charged to declare drug production a matter of national security and urgently address the challenges confronting indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturers as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria's drug sovereignty.

The National Chairman, Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria (NAIP), Mr. Aminu Bankole Ezebuilo, made the call while speaking with journalists, shortly after being conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (FNAPharm), in recognition of his professional excellence, leadership contributions and commitment to the advancement of the pharmacy profession.

The honour was bestowed on him at the 2026 investiture of new fellows organised by the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, which brought together eminent professionals and stakeholders across the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, under the theme, 'Pharmacy for National Health Security: Advancing Innovation, Medicine Sovereignty and Sustainable Healthcare.'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative and Head of Mission in Nigeria, Dr. Pavel Ursu, who delivered the keynote address, highlighted the critical role of pharmacy in strengthening national health security, promoting innovation, advancing medicine sovereignty and ensuring sustainable access to safe and quality medicines.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ezebuilo emphasised that Nigeria must prioritise the development of its local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry through deliberate government policies, strategic investments and sustainable support mechanisms.

He noted that strengthening indigenous drug production remains fundamental to reducing the country's dependence on imported medicines, safeguarding the pharmaceutical supply chain and guaranteeing uninterrupted access to essential medicines for Nigerians.

According to him, declaring medicine a matter of national security would send a strong signal of the Federal Government's commitment to protecting the country's healthcare system and creating an enabling environment for local pharmaceutical manufacturers to thrive.

He stressed that Nigeria's ambition to achieve medicine sovereignty could only become a reality when local manufacturers receive the necessary institutional, financial and policy support to compete effectively and expand their production capacities.

Ezebuilo also expressed profound appreciation to the leadership of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, particularly its President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Lere Baale, for considering him worthy of the prestigious fellowship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While describing the recognition as both an honour and a call to greater responsibility, he said the fellowship would further motivate him to intensify his contributions to the growth of the pharmacy profession, industrial pharmacy and the broader healthcare sector.

"The reward for hard work is more work," he stated, reaffirming his commitment to professional excellence, purposeful leadership and sustained contributions towards strengthening Nigeria's pharmaceutical industry.

His elevation to the Fellowship of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy marks another significant milestone in his professional career, further recognising his leadership and contributions to the development of industrial pharmacy in Nigeria.

The Executive Council of NAIP lauded his leadership acumen, professional accomplishments and unwavering dedication to the pharmacy profession, describing the fellowship as a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding service and contributions.

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy is a distinguished professional body committed to promoting excellence in pharmaceutical practice, advancing professional knowledge and strengthening the role of pharmacy in national healthcare development.