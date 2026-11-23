* Inaugurates 7,500cbm LPG vessel in Japan

Sahara Group has deepened its commitment to cleaner energy access across Africa with the inauguration of MT Asharami Geneva, a new 7,500-cubic-metre Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carrier in Japan, strengthening the infrastructure required to grow LPG supply across the continent.

Built by Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Hiroshima, the fully pressurised vessel was developed by WAGL Energy Limited, the NNPC Limited-Sahara Group joint venture, as part of efforts to strengthen LPG shipping capacity and expand cleaner energy access across Africa.

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The inauguration extends a significant year of LPG infrastructure investment for Sahara. In 2026 alone, Sahara has inaugurated MT Asharami Ghana, a 40,000-cubic-metre LPG carrier, and a 6,000-metric-tonne LPG storage facility at the Tema Oil Jetty in Ghana, while breaking ground on a 30,000-metric-tonne LPG terminal in Mombasa, Kenya.

Together, these investments, among others in Nigeria, Cote D'Ivoire, Tanzania and Senegal, make Sahara a leading force in Africa's LPG ecosystem, strengthening supply reliability, improving LPG availability, and supporting cleaner energy access across key African markets.

NNPC Limited Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, who was represented by Morenike Adeyemi, Chief Relations Officer of NNPC Limited, said the vessel would strengthen maritime capability and support safe, reliable and efficient energy transportation. "This vessel shows what we can achieve when excellence, innovation and partnership come together."

Ojulari has been widely commended for his commitment to tackling energy poverty and supporting cleaner energy solutions that reduce reliance on firewood and support more sustainable communities.

Chairman of WAGL Energy Limited and Executive Director at Sahara, Temitope Shonubi, said the inauguration underscores the value of the partnership between Sahara and NNPC Limited and the contribution of the teams behind the project.

"Our partners in NNPC have remained integral to this journey. This achievement shows what is possible when people, expertise and partnerships come together around a shared objective," he said.

Shonubi also expressed gratitude to the banks and multilateral partners whose support continues to enable Sahara's investments in cleaner energy infrastructure.

"We remain grateful to our bankers and multilateral partners who give us the wings to fly, enabling us to expand access to cleaner energy while contributing to a safer environment," he said.

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Executive Director, Sahara, Ade Odunsi, said he vessel's significance would ultimately be measured by the impact on African households.

"This ship matters. MT Asharami Geneva will carry LPG for millions of African families, meaning cleaner cooking, less firewood, less kerosene, less smoke and a much better environment," Odunsi said.

Managing Director of WAGL Energy Limited, Mohammed Sani Bello, described the vessel as more than additional shipping capacity. "The vessel represents more than an addition to our fleet. It reflects our shared vision for excellence, partnership, and business growth."

The investment reflects Sahara's Beyond XXX vision of advancing transformation through innovation, strategic partnerships and investments that deliver sustainable value and expand energy access to more African homes and businesses.