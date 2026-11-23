Commanders of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) have assessed ongoing joint military operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Cantine, North Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The assessment was conducted during a visit by North Kivu Governor Major General Somo Kakule Evariste and the Commander of the Joint Task Force under Operation Shujaa, Major General Stephen Mugerwa, who met troops deployed in the area to review progress in the campaign.

Addressing the soldiers, Maj Gen Somo pledged continued support from provincial authorities, particularly in ensuring troops operate without logistical challenges or shortages of essential supplies.

He said regular visits to operational areas were important in boosting soldiers' morale and demonstrating support for their work.

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The governor also commended residents for cooperating with the joint forces, urging them to continue providing credible information that could help security agencies identify and track ADF fighters.

On his part, Maj Gen Mugerwa reaffirmed the joint forces' commitment to degrading and ultimately eliminating the ADF threat in eastern DRC.

He urged residents to provide timely and credible intelligence to support military operations, while warning individuals collaborating with the rebel group to abandon the practice.

"Anyone found supporting the ADF will be treated as a terrorist," Maj Gen Mugerwa warned.

Members of Parliament representing North Kivu, who accompanied the delegation, also commended the joint forces for their continued efforts to combat the ADF and restore stability in the region.

Operation Shujaa is a joint military campaign by the UPDF and FARDC launched to dismantle ADF networks and restore security in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.