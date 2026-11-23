Watford are looking for their sixth manager in 18 months after they sacked head coach Alessio Dionisi following 18 games in charge.

The 46-year-old Italian was appointed in June after the departure of Ed Still, who himself lasted only three months at Vicarage Road.

Still, Javi Gracia and Paulo Pezzolano were all also given full-time contracts after Tom Cleverley left in May 2025.

Dionisi was Watford's 12th head coach, not including interim bosses, since the end of the 2020-21 season, and leaves the Hornets searching for a 25th since the Pozzo family took over the club in 2012.

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The club have had 57 permanent managers in their 145-year history.

The decision to replace him comes after Saturday's crushing 4-0 defeat by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Dionisi's dismissal caps an underwhelming start to the season, with the Hornets having won just four league games to leave them 21st in the table.

"We thank Alessio and his staff for his professionalism and their efforts," sporting director Luke Dowling told the club website., external

"As I'm sure the supporters have seen, Alessio is a really good guy and we wish him the best for the future.

"The process has started for a replacement and we hope to be in a position to announce that shortly."

Dionisi was sacked by Serie B club Empoli in March after only five months in charge following a run of five wins in 22 matches.

His spell in charge of the Hornets was his first outside his homeland and started promisingly when his youthful side beat Southampton in their opening league game.

But they won only two of their next 12 in all competitions, and despite deservedly beating Charlton on 17 October, reverses at Wolves and Norwich followed, before four points from Dionisi's final three games in charge of the Hertfordshire side and his dismissal means further upheaval for the Hornets.

Since sacking Cleverley at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, the club has now been through four permanent head coaches, as well as interim boss Charlie Daniels' two-game spell in charge.

Of those four, only Gracia, in his second spell at Vicarage Road, took charge of more than 20 games.

On the morning of their final-day drubbing by Coventry last season, chief executive Scott Duxbury wrote a statement on the club website saying Watford had made mistakes, labelling their end to the campaign "unacceptable" and "truly disappointing in the extreme".