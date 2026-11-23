Residents in landslide-prone areas of Bulambuli District are calling for increased tree planting and sustainable land management to protect their land and livelihoods amid recurring landslides in the Mt Elgon region.

The call follows a community training on tree planting, climate action and sustainable livelihoods held in Bumasobo Sub-county by the Julius Nyerere Leadership Centre in partnership with the Community Environmental Empowerment Initiative (CEEI), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The training equipped residents with knowledge about appropriate tree species, planting techniques and the role of trees in environmental conservation, soil protection and livelihood improvement. Participants also received tree seedlings to support replanting efforts.

Residents say the initiative has renewed their commitment to restoring vegetation cover and adopting better land management practices, although some remain anxious about government plans to relocate households from high-risk areas.

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Wilson Masbobon, the chairperson of Nakiwulu Village, said residents had increasingly recognised environmental changes affecting their community and were embracing tree planting as one way of protecting their land.

However, he said the proposed relocation programme had left many households uncertain about their future, particularly those whose livelihoods depend on agriculture.

"If we had planted more trees, the situation would not have been this bad. We are thankful for this initiative because we want to plant trees to preserve our land. We have coffee which can earn us the Shs18 million within six months, yet our fate is unpredictable in a new environment. If we plant trees, perhaps we will not need to move," Wilson said.

He said residents intended to introduce community rules to regulate tree cutting, arguing that trees were not only important for environmental protection but also represented a source of livelihood and an inheritance for future generations.

Moses Wodero said previous community engagements had largely focused on relocation, with limited practical training on tree planting and access to seedlings.

He said the pursuit of income from eucalyptus, commonly grown for poles, timber and firewood, had often come at the expense of indigenous and other environmentally beneficial tree species.

Limited access to seedlings had also hindered replanting efforts, but the latest training introduced residents to alternative multipurpose species and the importance of balancing commercial tree growing with environmental conservation.

"We have been cutting trees without replanting because we lacked seedlings. I am grateful that this time we have received both the knowledge and the seedlings," Wodero said.

Other residents, including Allen Namogoi, Megi Negesa, Derick Wetaka and Abel Makoba, welcomed the initiative, saying they intended to plant the seedlings to protect their land, improve the environment and provide benefits for future generations.

Community nurseries to support restoration

The initiative is being spearheaded by Wetaka Jude, the founder of CEEI and an alumnus of the Julius Nyerere Leadership Centre, who hails from Bulambuli.

Wetaka said the programme was also targeting young people, who would inherit the land and play a central role in sustaining environmental conservation efforts.

He said Bumasobo had been prioritised because of its vulnerability to landslides, with the training programme expected to extend to Simu, Sisiyi and Bulegeni sub-counties.

Participants were trained in selecting suitable tree species for homesteads, farm boundaries and vulnerable slopes, with emphasis on indigenous trees, fruit-bearing species, medicinal trees and bamboo.

The initiative is also establishing four community nursery beds across the targeted sub-counties, each expected to produce at least 10,000 seedlings.

The seedlings are initially being distributed free of charge, while the nurseries are expected to develop into income-generating ventures to sustain community participation.

Wetaka said the programme was intended to address the tendency among residents to prioritise eucalyptus at the expense of indigenous trees.

"People have been planting eucalyptus over indigenous trees which people keep cutting down. Now we are teaching them the right species of trees to plant," he said.

He added that each training session would leave behind a community nursery to ensure residents have continued access to appropriate tree species.

"Every training we are doing, we are leaving there a nursery bed that is going to bring the right tree species to the community," Wetaka said.

Deforestation compounds environmental pressures

Bulambuli District Forest Officer Franco Manguette said the district continued to face deforestation driven by population growth, land fragmentation, expansion of agricultural land and rising demand for forest products, including firewood, timber, poles and medicinal plants.

He said the pressure on forests was compounded by climate variability, with high-altitude areas experiencing landslides, low-lying communities facing floods and some parts of the district experiencing prolonged droughts.

Manguette said interventions such as tree planting, landscape restoration and community livelihood programmes were critical to addressing the challenges, although existing restoration efforts had been limited to selected locations because of resource constraints.

"We have been able to undertake restoration of degraded landscapes through the use of the Environment and Natural Resources Grant, but also with support of tree seedlings from NGOs like the Mount Elgon Tree Growing Enterprise and projects from the Ministry of Water, like the Ecosystem-Based Adaptation Project," Manguette said.

"However, these are done on a few sites in a few selected sub-counties," he added.

He said the district hoped to expand tree nurseries and restoration programmes to more sub-counties, noting that declining tree cover was also making it increasingly difficult for households to access firewood.

Some families, he said, had resorted to using maize stalks, banana stems and coffee twigs as cooking fuel, while others were digging out tree stumps and roots, highlighting the growing pressure on natural resources.

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He said accelerating tree planting and restoring degraded landscapes were necessary to address the situation.

Green Climate Fund project targets forest conservation

Bulambuli is also expected to benefit from the Green Climate Fund-supported REDD+ Results-Based Payment Project, implemented by the Ministry of Water and Environment in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The project seeks to strengthen forest conservation, landscape restoration, sustainable land management and community livelihoods.

Joseph Mugaga, the national project coordinator, said the programme would work with forest-dependent communities to promote agroforestry, integrate trees into farming systems, improve land management and diversify household incomes while safeguarding forests.

The project is expected to cover 17 districts across Uganda, including districts in the Mt Elgon region, through interventions aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and expanding community-based forest conservation and sustainable land-use practices.

As landslides continue to threaten communities across the Mt Elgon region, residents say they hope increased tree planting, community enforcement against indiscriminate tree cutting and sustainable land management will help protect their land and livelihoods.

However, they also face the challenge of balancing environmental restoration with immediate economic needs, particularly for households whose incomes depend on agriculture and tree products.