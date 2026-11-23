For Leopold Namanda, chess is more than a board game involving the movement of pieces. It is an exercise in patience, planning, decision-making and solving problems under pressure -- lessons he believes extend well beyond the chessboard.

The Mbale Knights Chess Club captain has spent years pursuing the game in a city where finding someone to play against was once a challenge in itself.

His journey, from an early three-move defeat at Namilyango College to helping build a chess community in Mbale, reflects both the potential of the game in eastern Uganda and the difficulties players face in accessing competitive opportunities.

With the inaugural Eastern Region Chess League bringing competition closer to home, Namanda says players in Mbale are beginning to enjoy opportunities they previously had to pursue at considerable cost and inconvenience.

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Namanda traces his introduction to chess to around 2010, when he was in Senior Two at Namilyango College. He was introduced to the game largely out of curiosity, without any particular ambition to become a competitive player.

His first encounter with the chessboard, however, was anything but promising.

"I lost my first game in just three moves, in what is commonly known as Fool's Mate," he recalls.

Rather than discourage him, the defeat sparked an interest in understanding the game. He gradually learned its strategies and became increasingly invested in chess.

After university, he had more time to explore the game, but encountered a different challenge when he returned to Mbale: finding people to play with.

"After university, I had plenty of time to explore chess, but the biggest challenge was finding someone to play with in Mbale," he says.

For nearly three years, Namanda searched for a chess partner, even leaving his contact details at restaurants and asking people to call him whenever they came across someone who played the game.

Eventually, he received a call that would mark the beginning of what has since grown into a chess community in Mbale.

Chess as a lesson in strategy and everyday life

For Namanda, the appeal of chess goes beyond competition. He sees it as a practical lesson in strategy, discipline and the importance of understanding how individual decisions contribute to a bigger picture.

He describes chess as a game historically associated with military strategy, where every piece has a role, regardless of its relative power or position on the board.

He draws a comparison between the chess pieces and citizens in a country, arguing that everyone has a contribution to make, irrespective of their status.

"Although the queen is the most powerful piece in terms of movement, the game can continue without it. The king, however, remains the central piece whose protection determines the outcome," he says.

He also points to the bishops, whose long-range movements allow them to influence positions across the board, requiring players to anticipate threats and plan their responses.

Namanda believes these dynamics teach players to think ahead, assess situations and sometimes sacrifice an immediate advantage in pursuit of a greater objective.

He illustrates this problem-solving aspect with an incident in which he boarded a taxi only to realise upon reaching his destination that he had no money to pay the fare.

Rather than expose his predicament publicly, he approached a nearby boda boda rider and arranged for him to settle the taxi fare. He then travelled with the rider, intending to reimburse him at their next destination.

For Namanda, the incident demonstrated the value of thinking through a problem and identifying an alternative solution rather than panicking.

He also draws lessons from mistakes made during chess games, noting that an error early in a match can have consequences much later.

He relates this to everyday financial decisions, particularly taking loans, where people sometimes commit themselves to agreements without carefully examining the terms because of immediate financial pressure.

Chess, he argues, encourages people to question, calculate and consider the consequences of their decisions before acting.

Regional league brings relief to Mbale players

For years, limited access to competitive tournaments has constrained the growth of chess in Mbale, forcing players to travel to Kampala to participate in national league competitions.

Namanda says the journeys were physically exhausting and financially demanding, particularly for players who also had regular work commitments.

"I would leave Mbale at 3am to get to Kampala in time for a game scheduled at 9am on Sunday. After the game, I would travel back and arrive in Mbale at around 1am on Monday, yet I still had to report to work that morning," he says.

The costs, fatigue and time involved made sustained participation in competitive chess difficult.

The inaugural Eastern Region Chess League, organised by the Eastern Uganda Region Chess Association, is therefore a welcome development for players in Mbale and neighbouring districts.

Mbale Knights entered two teams in the regional competition.

Namanda says bringing the league closer to players has significantly reduced the logistical burden, allowing him to walk from home to the competition venue instead of travelling to Kampala.

Beyond convenience, he says regional competitions provide an important opportunity for players to observe different approaches to the game and learn from one another.

Watching other players compete, he adds, is an important part of improving one's understanding of chess strategies and developing competitive confidence.

Visibility and sponsorship remain major challenges

Despite the growing number of players and schools embracing chess, Namanda says the game remains relatively unknown among many residents of Mbale.

"If you randomly ask people on the street, you may find only 1% know a single chess player in Mbale," he says, pointing to what he considers limited public awareness of the sport.

He says local players have also struggled to attract media attention and sponsorship, making it difficult to organise competitions, promote the game and expand opportunities for young people.

As a result, club leaders and players have often had to finance activities themselves.

"You find that you are the player, the sponsor and the fan," he says.

Namanda is appealing to corporate organisations, particularly banks and other businesses, to invest in chess in Mbale.

He believes sponsorship would help improve the game's visibility, support organised competitions and encourage more young people to participate.

Schools emerge as a new frontier

Schools are increasingly becoming an important entry point for chess development in the region.

Namanda cites Nabumali High School, Mbale Secondary School and Bugisu High School among institutions where the game is gaining traction.

He says Nabumali High School has performed strongly in local competitions, while chess is also being introduced in some primary schools.

He believes young people have a particularly important role in the future of chess because they have the time and opportunity to develop their abilities through sustained training and participation in competitions.

For him, introducing the game at an early age could help build a stronger foundation for the sport and create a pipeline of players capable of competing at higher levels.

Eastern Uganda's untapped chess potential

Namanda believes Bugisu and the wider eastern region have considerable potential to produce competitive chess players, citing the area's historical contribution to the game and the presence of experienced players and coaches.

He points to a former national chess coach from Sironko as an example of the talent and expertise that the region has produced.

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However, he says players still face difficulties accessing internationally rated tournaments, professional coaching and opportunities to compete against a wider pool of opponents.

Namanda's own international chess rating remains below 2,000, although he believes his playing strength could be higher.

He attributes the difficulty in improving ratings partly to limited exposure to competitions recognised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

"We have been participating in locally organised tournaments, but most of these are not FIDE-rated. And when you keep playing against the same opponents, you tend to stagnate because you are not exposed to different playing styles and levels of competition," he says.

He also identifies limited opportunities for sharing chess knowledge as another obstacle, calling for workshops and engagements with prominent players and grandmasters to help develop local talent.

Namanda draws inspiration from Israeli grandmaster Boris Gelfand and Italian grandmaster Anatoly Karpov, whose playing styles he admires for their strategic planning and simplicity.

He says their ability to make the game appear straightforward, without relying on unnecessarily complicated moves, reinforces his belief that success in chess depends on having a clear plan rather than making moves for their own sake.

He hopes to continue improving through training, participation in rated competitions and opportunities to face stronger opponents.

At the same time, he wants to contribute to the growth of chess in Mbale through mentorship and knowledge-sharing.

For Namanda, the three years he spent searching for someone to play chess with are a reminder of how difficult it was to build the game in the region.

He believes greater sponsorship, structured training and more regional competitions can help local players improve their skills and ratings, while the Eastern Region Chess League offers an important starting point.