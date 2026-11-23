A community development programme aimed at boosting small businesses and reducing dependency has been launched in Mchinji, with beneficiaries urged to use the money responsibly and repay it so others can benefit.

The Hope Field Initiative (HFI) officially began disbursing its Revolving Fund on Thursday during a ceremony at Kaigwazanga Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Kawere.

Speaking at the launch, HFI director Gerald Gondwe stressed that the fund is intended to support small-scale businesses rather than farming activities.

He said the initiative is designed to help families establish and expand income-generating ventures, enabling them to become more self-reliant.

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Gondwe reminded recipients that the scheme's success depends on repayment, allowing the money to be recycled and made available to future beneficiaries.

An initial K10 million has been disbursed, with additional funds set to be released through Centenary Bank and channelled to beneficiaries through 17 farming clubs.

Representing Traditional Authority Kawere, Senior Group Village Headman Kambandekha welcomed the initiative, saying it comes at a critical time as many households continue to recover from recent disasters and seek capital to rebuild their livelihoods.

He encouraged beneficiaries to invest the funds wisely and repay their loans on time to ensure the programme can support more families across the area.

The revolving fund forms part of a wider commitment made by Apostle Clifford Kawinga, founder and president of Salvation For All Ministries International (SFAMI) and founder of HFI, following flash floods that affected communities in Mchinji, including Kaigwazanga.

In the aftermath of the floods, HFI provided emergency assistance, including groceries, maize flour, blankets and plastic sheeting, to hundreds of affected households.

The organisation also pledged longer-term support through farming clubs and agricultural inputs to help families recover and become economically independent.

The launch of the revolving fund marks the next phase of that support, shifting the focus from emergency relief to sustainable economic empowerment.

Established in October 2025, Hope Field Initiative, the humanitarian and development arm of SFAMI, works to improve access to irrigation, agricultural inputs and clean water, while also supporting vulnerable women and young people.