FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have claimed the bragging rights in the Blantyre derby after a dramatic 2-1 win over Mighty Wanderers, with George Chaomba scoring the winner deep into added time.

The match played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe was a game of two halves. Wanderers were the stronger side in the first half and took the lead in the 13th minute through Lameck Mithi, after the Bullets defence failed to clear the ball on the edge of the right post.

Wanderers held that advantage to half-time.

Bullets came back out with more intensity and piled pressure on their rivals.

In the 60th minute, Tinaye Tsimba levelled the score.

With a draw looking likely, Chaomba struck in the fifth minute of added time to settle it, sending Bullets supporters wild while Wanderers were left stunned as the final whistle went.

The win gives Bullets more than bragging rights, lifting them six points clear at the top of the FDH Bank Premiership with 45 points from 20 matches.

Mighty Wanderers remain second on 39 points from the same number of games.