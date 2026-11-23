Malawian humanitarian worker Lion Francis Mphepo has received the International President's Award from Lions Clubs International, in recognition of five decades of service to marginalised people around the world.

In a letter dated October 2026, the organisation's International President, Mark S. Lyon, praised Mphepo's excellence in serving people in need, his leadership and his dedication to strengthening communities.

Mphepo, a Past District Governor and Melvin Jones Fellow, said the award recognised his long commitment to humanitarian work through the International Association of Lions Clubs over the past 50 years.

"This award is in recognition of my humanitarian services that I have been providing to marginalised people in the world through the International Association of Lions Clubs for the past 50 years," he said.

He said he was proud to belong to an organisation founded by Melvin Jones in Chicago, United States, in 1917. It has since grown to about 1.35 million members worldwide.

Mphepo said the honour encouraged him to keep serving humanity in line with the organisation's motto, "We Serve".

Lyon's letter also praised Mphepo's personal efforts and accomplishments.

It said his dedication and leadership were strengthening his club and community, and helping preserve the organisation's legacy of humanitarian service.