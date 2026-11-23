Osupa alleged betrayal and unpaid campaign fees, while Kwam 1 urged Nigerians to endure the hardship arising from the removal of the subsidy.

Fuji star Akorede "Saheed Osupa" Okunola has taken another swipe at Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, as his colleague, Wasiu "Kwam 1" Ayinde, defended President Bola Tinubu's fuel subsidy removal policy at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ibadan.

Saheed Osupa made the remarks while performing at the City Boy Concert, one of the events organised ahead of the APC presidential campaign rally in the state. During his performance, he accused the governor of selling Oyo State's property.

In a video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the singer used Yoruba proverbs and signs (àmì) to refer indirectly to Mr Makinde without naming him.

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The singer used Yoruba signs to spell out the name "Seyi Makinde" as "Do-mi-mi-re-mi." He then sang: "Do-mi-mi-re-mi is the name of the person I am talking about."

He sang: "Osupa, I regret ever knowing one unfortunate human being in my life. Many other people, besides me, also regret knowing this person.

"Do-mi-mi-re-mi is the name of the person I am talking about. Do-re-mi-re-mi is the name of the deputy of this lunatic. The two of them destroyed Oyo State."

"We made him governor"

The 56-year-old singer also recalled that Mr Makinde struggled to secure the governorship ticket under his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He noted that the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM) presidential candidate for the forthcoming election performed poorly in the PDP primary.

According to Mr Osupa, he and several others approached prominent political figures. They pleaded with them to support Mr Makinde's bid for governor, but the governor later repaid their kindness with evil.

He said he had more to reveal about the governor in the next campaigns and on social media.

"He was an aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back then, but they did not allow him to contest the election. Instead, they asked him to step aside and wait for his turn. The second time, he failed to secure the party's ticket and asked us to assist him.

"We took him to the who's who in the political space and appealed to them to give him a chance, hoping he would make a difference. But when he got into office, he started selling everything, both at home and abroad. It was only a matter of time before he sold the House of Assembly and the state he governed as a governor," he said.

"Unsettled scores"

The Oyo-born musician also accused Mr Makinde of having unresolved issues with him, adding that he was prepared to confront any musician the governor might engage to disparage him.

"During this campaign period, we have a score to settle. Bring all the musicians you know on earth; if I do not sing to abuse you during the campaign, I will use social media. You're mad."

The latest outburst represents the second time in 12 months that Saheed Osupa has openly attacked Mr Makinde.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the singer aimed at the governor in April during the formal declaration of Sharafadeen Alli's governorship ambition on the platform of APC.

He called on Oyo residents to withdraw their backing for Mr Makinde, warning them against falling for what he described as the administration's deception.

Saheed Osupa also endorsed Mr Alli's ambition and cautioned residents against supporting Bimbo Adekanmbi, the governor's preferred successor, who is contesting under the APM.

Reaffirming his allegiance to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the musician maintained that genuine Ibadan indigenes should support the monarch's political position.

He alleged that Mr Makinde abandoned him after benefiting from his support during the 2019 governorship campaign.

According to him, the campaign team engaged him to perform at several rallies with assurances of substantial rewards if Mr Makinde won the election.

He added that the administration failed to honour not only the payment arrangements for his performances but also other personal agreements.

"They gave me musical work for the governor's rally in 2019 and negotiated the job, stating they would 'do me well' after winning the election. However, they became my enemy after securing the mandate, yet they still refuse to pay for my work," he stated.

The singer further challenged the "Omituntun 3.0" slogan promoted by Mr Makinde's administration, claiming that it had not brought meaningful change to the people.

In another pointed remark, he used the Yoruba term "onijibiti", which many at the gathering understood as an insult directed at the governor. The statement elicited murmurs and mixed reactions from the audience.

Mr Makinde has not responded to the allegations.

Meanwhile, Kwam 1 defended Mr Tinubu's decision to remove the fuel subsidy, saying the policy would secure a better future for Nigerians.

He argued that a handful of individuals had taken control of the subsidy system and exploited it for personal gain.

The singer said the president remained determined to end what he described as the exploitation of ordinary Nigerians by a cabal benefiting from the subsidy regime.

He stressed that the government did not introduce the policy to worsen Nigerians' living conditions but to ensure that the country directed its resources towards the collective good.

Kwam 1 also expressed optimism that Nigerians would eventually enjoy lasting benefits despite the immediate difficulties associated with the policy.

He said, "It is true that Akanbi (Tinubu) removed the subsidy. If he had not done so, who would be collecting the subsidy money? It is not the citizens. Some people are sitting somewhere, sabotaging the fuel subsidy. Sometimes, it is not even those involved in the petroleum business.

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"I am not selling fuel, and I do not move with those who sell fuel. When Akanbi came, he said he would not pay for the subsidy. Some people want the masses to keep eating crumbs or to suffer for a long time. Akanbi said no, it should not be so. He said if we suffer for a little while and then enjoy the benefits, that is good. We should not suffer to death."

Subsidy removal

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on 29 May 2023 during his inaugural address at Eagle Square, Abuja, shortly after taking the oath of office.

The president has repeatedly defended the decision, describing the removal of petroleum subsidies as a difficult but necessary step towards achieving long-term energy security and economic prosperity.

He explained that the subsidy had drained government resources over the years, encouraged economic inefficiencies and limited the country's capacity to invest in critical areas of the energy sector.

Mr Tinubu also argued that ending the subsidy would create opportunities for greater private-sector participation in the petroleum industry.

According to him, the policy could attract local and foreign investors, encourage innovation and competition, reduce operating costs and improve efficiency across the country's energy sector.