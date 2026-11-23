From strengthening its legacy in international peacekeeping and preparing to host COP32 to expanding diplomatic partnerships and renewing the debate over Red Sea access, Ethiopia's engagements throughout the week highlighted its ambition to shape regional stability and play a more influential role in global affairs.

Ethiopia has intensified its diplomatic, security and development engagements, projecting an increasingly multifaceted vision of its role in Africa and the wider international community.

Developments throughout the week reflected the country's efforts to consolidate its longstanding contribution to international peacekeeping, strengthen its climate leadership ahead of hosting COP32 in 2027, deepen regional cooperation and advance discussions surrounding its strategic maritime interests.

Together, these developments underscore Ethiopia's ambition to translate its historical diplomatic standing, growing national capabilities and development achievements into greater regional and international influence.

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Seven Decades of Peacekeeping: Ethiopia Seeks to Strengthen Its Global Role

Ethiopia's longstanding contribution to international peacekeeping remains a defining pillar of its foreign policy and international engagement, with the country now seeking to adapt its capabilities to an increasingly complex global security environment.

Speaking at a consultative forum jointly organized by the Ethiopian National Defense Force's International Peace Support Training Institute (IPSTI) and the Ethiopian National Defense College, IPSTI Commandant Brigadier General Gezahegn Fekadu underscored Ethiopia's nearly seven-decade legacy of contributing to international peace and security.

From its participation in the Korean War to subsequent peace support missions in Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia, Ethiopia has maintained a sustained presence in international and regional efforts to promote stability. However, the changing global security landscape, declining funding for peace operations and political disagreements within multilateral institutions are creating new challenges for troop-contributing countries.

Gezahegn stressed that Ethiopia must strengthen its operational readiness, modernize its capabilities and establish sustainable partnerships to maintain its position as a major contributor to international peacekeeping. He also highlighted the significant progress made by the Ethiopian National Defense Force through organizational reforms, improved weaponry, advanced training and broader capacity-building initiatives.

These developments, he noted, have strengthened the country's defense readiness while enhancing its ability to safeguard national interests and contribute to regional security.

The strategic discussion was further reinforced by FDRE Navy Commandant Vice Admiral Kindu Gezu, who emphasized that Ethiopia's future peacekeeping engagements must balance national security priorities, international responsibilities and its enduring commitment to stability in the Horn of Africa.

He described the country's peacekeeping legacy as more than an international obligation, characterizing it as a national asset and strategic legacy that should inform future engagements.

The message emerging from the forum was clear: Ethiopia cannot rely solely on its historical achievements. It must continuously adapt its military capabilities, operational strategies and international partnerships to remain relevant in a rapidly changing global security environment.

Securing Sovereign Red Sea Access and Its Regional Implications

Alongside its peacekeeping ambitions, Ethiopia's strategic interest in the Red Sea continued to feature prominently in discussions about its long-term economic and geopolitical future.

Political scientist Bizuneh Yimenu, a lecturer in Comparative Politics at Queen's University Belfast, argued that Ethiopia's maritime future should ultimately be based on sovereign ownership of a Red Sea port rather than continued dependence on access arrangements with neighboring countries. He described Eritrea's independence in 1993 and the subsequent loss of Ethiopia's coastline as a major geopolitical transformation whose implications continue to shape the country's strategic calculations.

According to Bizuneh, the political process surrounding Eritrea's independence should have included separate negotiations over Ethiopia's maritime position and unresolved border questions. He maintained that the legitimacy of Eritrea's self-determination and Ethiopia's responsibility to safeguard its strategic interests were distinct matters that should have been addressed independently.

The scholar emphasized that the issue should now be pursued through political dialogue, diplomacy, regional integration and negotiations rather than rigid legal or constitutional arguments.

His assessment highlights the wider geopolitical and economic significance of Ethiopia's maritime aspirations, particularly for a country whose population, economic ambitions and regional responsibilities continue to expand.

COP32: Ethiopia Positions Climate Leadership at the Center of Its Global Engagement

On the climate diplomacy front, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring successful preparations for COP32, which Ethiopia is scheduled to host in 2027. The Prime Minister said he convened the COP32 National Steering Committee to review progress, assess preparations and provide strategic direction for the country's hosting of the global climate summit.

He called for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach, emphasizing that all task forces must work in alignment to ensure effective preparations and successful delivery of the conference.

Beyond hosting a major international gathering, Abiy described COP32 as a strategic opportunity for Ethiopia to advance its environmental priorities, strengthen international partnerships, attract investment and translate ongoing national initiatives into lasting development outcomes. The summit is expected to provide Ethiopia with an important international platform to showcase its climate initiatives, development priorities and commitment to sustainable growth.

For Ethiopia, COP32 represents more than a diplomatic hosting responsibility. It offers an opportunity to connect its domestic development agenda with global climate action, particularly around climate finance, green investment, renewable energy and sustainable development.

GERD: A Landmark for Ethiopia's Energy Future and Regional Cooperation

Ethiopia's development ambitions also received international recognition during a visit by a delegation from the United States Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Led by CFR President Michael Froman, the delegation described the mega-hydropower project as a remarkable engineering achievement and an important milestone for Ethiopia's economic growth, industrial development and regional energy cooperation.

The visiting delegation, including Mahesh K. Kotecha, Kevin Kinsella and Michelle Gavin, expressed admiration for the project's scale, efficiency and significance.

Froman acknowledged the enormous investment of time, financial resources and human effort behind the construction of the dam, describing its completion as a major accomplishment for Ethiopia and the wider region.

He also highlighted its potential to generate electricity for Ethiopia and neighboring countries, contributing to broader economic development and regional energy cooperation.

The visit placed the GERD in the wider context of Africa's energy transformation, demonstrating the importance of large-scale infrastructure in supporting industrialization, expanding electricity access and strengthening economic connectivity.

IGAD Chief Reaffirms Ethiopia's Indispensable Regional Leadership

Ethiopia's regional diplomatic significance was further underscored by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, who described the country as an indispensable anchor for peace, diplomacy and cooperation across the Greater Horn of Africa.

Speaking to ENA, Workneh highlighted Ethiopia's founding role in IGAD and its longstanding contribution to regional integration and collective action.

He also noted that Ethiopia has played a significant role in the leadership of the regional organization, including his own tenure as Executive Secretary for more than eight years.

"Ethiopia's role is indispensable. It can lead in peace, diplomacy, and bringing all member states together. We appreciate Ethiopia's role, not only in the region but also across the continent," he said.

His remarks reinforced Ethiopia's strategic importance in advancing regional solidarity, promoting dialogue and mobilizing collective responses to shared challenges.

At a time when the Horn of Africa faces complex political, security and economic dynamics, Ethiopia's diplomatic influence and geographical position make its engagement central to efforts aimed at building a more integrated and stable region.

New Ambassadors Signal Stronger Partnerships with Ethiopia

Ethiopia's diplomatic engagement also gained momentum as President Taye Atske Selassie received the credentials of 16 newly appointed ambassadors, marking another opportunity to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.

The newly accredited diplomats expressed their commitment to expanding cooperation with Ethiopia across trade, investment, peace and security, agriculture, digitalization, healthcare and cultural exchange.

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Norwegian Ambassador Yngvild Berggrav described Ethiopia as a strategic country and pledged to build on existing areas of cooperation.

Finnish Ambassador Erik Lundberg and Maltese Ambassador Bernard Hamilton also expressed their commitment to further strengthening relations with Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, Republic of Korea Ambassador Koo Hong-seok highlighted opportunities to attract additional South Korean investment, particularly in agriculture, digitalization and healthcare.

He also paid tribute to Ethiopia's historic contribution to the Korean War, recalling the sacrifices made by Ethiopian soldiers in defending South Korea's freedom and independence.

The ambassador affirmed that his country would continue supporting Ethiopian veterans and their families, while working to deepen bilateral relations.

The diplomatic commitments reflect Ethiopia's continuing importance as a partner for countries seeking expanded engagement in the Horn of Africa and across the African continent.

A Broader Strategic Vision

In nutshell, the week's developments reveal a country seeking to strengthen its influence through multiple interconnected fronts.

Its peacekeeping legacy provides a foundation for greater international security engagement, while military modernization is intended to sustain its capacity to respond to emerging threats.

Its preparations for COP32 offer an opportunity to elevate its climate diplomacy and attract international investment. The GERD, meanwhile, demonstrates the country's determination to expand energy production and contribute to regional economic transformation.

At the same time, Ethiopia's diplomatic partnerships and renewed maritime debate reflect its broader ambition to secure strategic interests, deepen regional integration and expand its international standing.

The challenge ahead will be to translate these ambitions into sustainable outcomes through diplomacy, institutional capacity, economic cooperation and constructive regional engagement.

Eventually, Ethiopia's engagements throughout the week point to a broader national aspiration: to move beyond its historical role as a major African diplomatic and security actor and strengthen its position as an influential force in shaping Africa's peace, prosperity, climate future and strategic direction.